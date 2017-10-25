Band: Samhain Gathering

Date: Friday, Oct. 27, 9 p.m.

Venue: The Merry Widow, 51 S. Conception St., www.themerrywidow.net

Tickets: $10, available at The Merry Widow, its website or through Ticketfly

Many ghosts and ghouls will be seeking a musical Halloween celebration featuring the weird, the extreme and the macabre. Those wanting to dance on the dark side should visit The Merry Widow for its Samhain Gathering. This Allhallows Eve celebration features a musical sideshow of netherworld bands from Mobile and New Orleans.

SOSS will be crawling out of the local underground with a cauldron full of music inspired by the forefathers of punk. Mobile’s Cyster Sister will rage through a set of vehement rock.

Mobile/New Orleans hybrid project Gary Wrong Group’s raw, unbridled rock will serve up sonic tricks and treats. Wrong is even adding his synth-heavy Sh*tboy & Gary Suicide Pact to this witches’ brew.

Crescent City rockers Vile Bodies’ classic punk style will turn The Merry Widow into a wicked sock-hop. New Orleans synth maestro Bênni will plunge the costumed masses into another dimension. This truly unique artist will punctuate his set with electronic ballads from the heart of space and time.