Take a boat tour of the Mobile-Tensaw Delta and learn about its history along the way from historian and author John Sledge. The three-hour narrated tour is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, April 13.

Sledge is an architectural historian for the city of Mobile and the author of “The Mobile River,” a history of the river’s importance to the development of the city. The book won the Clinton Jackson Coley Award from the Alabama Historical Association.

The tour boat, the Delta Explorer, will leave from the Blakeley State Park dock on the Tensaw River. Tickets are $40 for adults and $20 for children 6-12 on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets can be reserved with a major credit card by calling

251-626-5581.

For more information, go to www.blakeleypark.com.