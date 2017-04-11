The Mobile Police Department named Mickie Glover it’s Officer of the Month for March 2017 on Tuesday, touting the 10-year veteran’s dedication to reducing crime in Port City.

Glover, an MPD patrolman in the city’s second precinct, was highlighted by the department after his performance last month. In all, Glover served 42 calls, 50 backings and made 17 felony arrests, 13 misdemeanor arrests and issued 10 traffic citations throughout the month of March.

Notably, Glover was instrumental in the apprehension of Ronald Aeberle. Aeberle was charged in connection with 14 vehicle burglaries, two vehicle thefts and three attempted burglaries and was still on the loose until being taken into custody by Glover March 15.

After responding to a vehicle theft report at a commercial business in the Theodore Dawes area, Glover worked with the business owner to track Aeberle to the woods near Rudder Road.

Glover is also commended for taking into custody Bobby Rodgers last month. Accused of stealing a vehicle and leading police on a pursuit on March 16, Rodgers had evaded capture for three days until Glover and crew of other squad officers located him hiding in a bedroom in a residence on Foxland Drive.

According to his supervisor, Glover strives to give Mobile’s citizens the best service possible and will be honored at the Officer of the Month Luncheon on Wednesday, April 12. The event begins at noon at the Azalea City Golf Course Club located at 1000 Gaillard Drive.