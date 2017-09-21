Editor:

Countless low-income residents and lawful heirs lose untold revenues because of their lack of resources to clear title to rightfully owned properties, often which they have lived in for many years.

Wills would help the city gain control of and lawfully deal with property of scrambled ownership. But what would it do for the owners and their heirs?

A program to help them clear their titles would be more difficult and expensive than boilerplate wills, but perhaps pro bono assistance from the Alabama State Bar could be tapped. Homeowners make good citizens, often better than the industrial developers who would probably take their places once their properties were demolished.

Jo Ann Flirt

Mobile