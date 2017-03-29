Former Mobile County Circuit Court Presiding Judge Charlie Graddick has been named a senior judicial advisor for the city.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson and City Attorney Ricardo Woods made the announcement today in a statement, but few details were released. City officials, including Woods, did not immediately return phone calls seeking comments on the arrangement.

“We are pleased and proud to add Judge Graddick to the outstanding team of leaders who are helping us transform the City of Mobile,” Stimpson said in a statement.

In the statement, Woods added that Graddick’s deep knowledge of the judicial and legal systems will be a valuable resource for the city’s legal staff.

“I welcome the wise counsel of Judge Graddick and look forward to working closely with him,” Woods said. “His experience will be a great benefit to us as we continue improving our municipal court system and the overall operation of legal services as they relate to the courts.”

Graddick, a native of Mobile, has served as a Circuit Judge in Mobile County since 2004 and as presiding judge since 2006. He could not run for re-election in 2016 due to his age and since January has been working as a special Circuit Court judge. As a special judge appointed by Alabama’s chief justice, Graddick received retirement from the state, but did not receive a salary.

Graddick is a former district attorney in Mobile and Montgomery counties and a former state attorney general. As a lawyer in private practice, he represented all types of clients ranging from pro bono, indigent individuals to Fortune 500 companies.

“Since the Mayor’s election almost 4 years ago, I have been impressed with the progressive, energetic and successful leadership of Mayor Sandy Stimpson and his Administration,” Graddick said in the statement. “After I retired as Presiding Circuit Court Judge, Mayor Stimpson asked me to consider an exciting opportunity and challenge to join his administration. It is indeed an honor to accept and be able to continue my public service by serving as an advisor to the city.”