Band: Bantam Foxes, South Carlen

Date: Friday, Aug.11, 9 p.m.

Venue: Alchemy Tavern, 7 S. Joachim St., 251-441-7741

Tickets: $5 at the door

This double-shot lineup will feature indie rock sounds from Mobile and New Orleans.

The Big Easy’s Bantam Foxes have made a number of fans in the Azalea City through their memorable performances at the past two SouthSounds music festivals. Twins Sam and Collin McCabe are the heart of this musical project. Together, the McCabes have brought New Orleans’ growing indie rock scene to the rest of the world. Bantam Foxes combines grimy guitar sounds with appealing indie rock grooves.

Local newcomer South Carlen will be peddling its sonic wares to the music-hungry crowd. This quartet boasts a sound that combines “influences of ska, math rock, hardcore and indie.” South Carlen is using social media to spread the sounds of “Like a Bullet,” its first single. If this song is a proper representation of the band’s sounds, then South Carlen is a fresh addition to the local indie rock scene. The track’s lyrical and instrumental arrangement proves South Carlen takes its craft seriously. Intricate guitar work and rhythm provide a great environment for its vocals to thrive.