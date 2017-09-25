SUBMITTED — On Saturday, Sept. 30, visitors can go back in time and deep under the sea. Savage Ancient Seas will transport guests to a time when the last of the great dinosaurs roamed the Earth and swam the seas. It is the spectacular and exotic creatures of this sea that are the subject of this exciting exhibition.

In partnership with Triebold Paleontology, Incorporated, GulfQuest Maritime Museum has developed an ancient underwater environment where visitors can experience enormous, vicious sea monsters of the Cretaceous Period. The exhibition includes more than 50 prehistoric marine fossils, both cast and real

specimens, mounted in extraordinary three-dimensional displays. The skeletons are mounted dramatically, many suspended from the ceiling above, immersing visitors inside an ancient aquarium of sorts.

The creatures on exhibit include: several mosasaurs (marine lizards which only lived during the Late Cretaceous), including the 45-foot long Bunker Tylosaurus, the largest mosasaur ever discovered in North America; a school of Pachyrhizodus, vicious fish nearly 6 feet long; and Archelon, which with a 17-

foot flipper-span is the largest turtle of any kind ever discovered.

Savage Ancient Seas opens September 30th, 2017 and runs through April 21st, 2018 at GulfQuest Maritime Museum. We are located at 155 S. Water St. Mobile, AL 36602. Admission is $16 for adults, $15 for seniors, military, students, and $13 for youth ages 5-17. Members and children under the age of 5 are free. For more information about the exhibition, call 251-436-8901 or visit www.gulfquest.org. For more information about the exhibit contents, visit http://www.savageancientseas.com.