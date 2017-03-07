Mobile police say a woman shot in a McDonald’s parking lot died in a car accident while trying to get to a local hospital Monday night.

According to the Mobile Police Department, the incident began at a McDonald’s on Moffett Road shortly before midnight on March 6, where a dispute led to 19-year-old Harold Wallace opening fire on a McDonald’s employee.

At least one of those shots struck 22-year-old Tamara White, who police say was a bystander and uninvolved in the dispute. After the shooting, Wallace fled the scene on foot but MPD officers caught up with him on Tuesday.

As White was being transported to the hospital, the vehicle she was in with two others left the roadway and struck a tree at the intersection of Springhill Avenue and Florence Place. An MPD spokesperson later confirmed White was not driving at the time.

According to police, White died at the scene of the accident, while the driver and the second passenger — who have not been identified by police — were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

After an interview with police, Wallace was charged with murder. As of 2:49 p.m., he had yet to be transported to the Mobile Metro Jail from MPD’s headquarters on Government Street.

Updated at 2:51 p.m. with new information about the identity of the suspect and victim.