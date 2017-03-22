Band: Johnny Hayes & the Loveseats

Date: Saturday, March 25, 10 p.m.

Venue: Flora-Bama, 17401 Perdido Key Drive (Pensacola), www.florabama.com

Tickets: $5 (21+)/$15 (18+) at the door

Those familiar with the NBC talent competition “The Voice” will know Johnny Hayes. As a member of Adam Levine’s team, Hayes has been introducing the world to the soulful goodness of his vocals. Fans of “The Voice” are just now discovering what the Southeast already knows. Whether solo or with his backing band, the Loveseats, Hayes has spent several years spreading his original music from Music City to the Azalea City.

While his original material is quite versatile, Hayes’ constant is the unfiltered emotion he pours into each song. His self-titled solo EP is a three-song, seamless trip across the worlds of country and blue-eyed soul.

With the Loveseats backing, Hayes has released singles such as “Roll Home Baby,” which features Mark “Sparky” Matejka (Lynyrd Skynyrd) on lead guitar. Hayes uses this song to give listeners a delicious serving of edgy, Southern-fried rock and soul. Those who discovered Hayes through “The Voice” will experience a different side of him at the Flora-Bama.