While “irrational exuberance” may inaccurately describe the Mobile Chamber’s 2018 business outlook during their 2017 State of the Economy event held yesterday at the Battle House Hotel downtown, it is fair to say that the data-driven results from the 2017 survey of 136 key local executives backed the resounding optimism on business prospects moving into the new year.

Not surprising when it seemed that the metro area was virtually awash with positive business news every few months this year. Results reflected good optics locally helped to generate a very bullish attitude moving into 2018 especially when compared to the overall economic outlook nationwide.

A few numbers:

• 57 percent think that Mobile’s economic outlook for 2018 will be much better than the previous year, 26 percent think it’ll be better and 16 percent think conditions will remain the same.

• Those results are almost the inverse of their opinion about the national outlook; 10 percent surveyed thought the climate would be much better, 59 percent felt the U.S. economic engine would moderately improve while 24 percent think things will remain status quo.

• Respondents basically split the difference when asked about individual outlooks; 24 percent surveyed thought they would do much better, 53 percent see moderate improvement and 21 percent don’t expect to grow from the year prior.

As often the case with economies apparently on the mend, the most significant challenge for local business growth — as well as with macroeconomic challenges facing the city — was attracting and retaining qualified employees.

Other usual suspects potentially impeding future overall growth for the big picture involved regulatory burdens, while on a smaller scale salaries and employee benefits were identified as potential obstacles for small business growth.

Four industry leaders representing different sectors of the local economy spoke at the event in a panel discussion that was moderated by Mobile Chamber president Bill Sisson. The overall tone from the group of four was positive for next year, with a hint of cautious optimism when pressed to address key challenges facing the area for sustained growth.

Noteworthy takeaways included:

• Brian Harold, managing director of APM terminals, was emphatic about deepening the Mobile Ship Channel another five feet above and beyond its current depth of 45 feet. This is due to the fact that shipping volume has tripled since 2009 and there is a significant increase in demand for containerized cargo.

“Airbus brought great press for APM. We are the fastest growing port in North America this year,” Harold said. He went on to say that big box shippers as far as north as Minnesota are chasing after APM now and there is a premium for warehouse space. He also mentioned that the Wal-Mart Distribution Center was a big win for the area, considering that there are only six around the country.

Promoting a need for the new I-10 bridge over the Mobile River to be constructed soon, more of short-term focus should be on getting the most utility of the local intermodal rail services network. “The proposed I-10 bridge is an absolute must,” he said.

• Jimmy Lyons, president and CEO of the SSI Group, highlighted the fact that education is a must to build on a healthy human capital pipeline of qualified graduates in the local burgeoning tech industry. Although he’s seen an improvement in education over the past 15 years, he emphasized the fact that it was the one constant negative perceived about Mobile during his entire career. He added that the perception, although improving, impacts outside optics around the area and needs to be addressed now more than ever to keeping up with accelerating local technical job demands.

Lyons mentioned the new partnership with Rural Sourcing as an example of new creative collaborations happening downtown showing continued progress and positive growth within the burgeoning tech corridor industry evolving downtown.

• John Peebles, principal of NAI Mobile, talked about a “cosmic transformation” in LoDa around commercial real estate, one example of which is now having 51 restaurants in place, just in downtown, that have created somewhere between 1,000 to 2,000 restaurant related jobs for the area.

“People want to be downtown and 10 new major residential developments are actively in play to accommodate a new 24-hour population and community in the area,” Peebles said.

Some of the things desired by a new “creative class” population include quality entertainment, arts and culture, better than adequate shopping and abundant walking accessibility in a the downtown central business district, he said.

Peebles went on to say that Class C and D real estate space is now being repurposed to A and B status and that the average per-square-foot cost for new business arrivals looking to lease into that area is going to range anywhere from $18 to $20 per square foot.

“It’s not unrealistic to see prices climb to the $40 per square foot level in the long-term if demand continues to trend at its current levels,” he said. Additionally observing that over 5,000 are employed in the hospitality industry locally, Peebles noted the area needs more convention business to come in to fill the new hotel floor spaces opening up.

Peebles emphasized the need to have a new airport downtown, supported by already having a second FAA tower at Brookley and thinks enplanement volume would increase by 30 percent with the relocation.

One of the biggest challenges according to Peebles is retaining the federal historic tax credit in Capitol Hill. If it is removed it would be a “body blow” not only locally but nationwide as well for urban growth related to repurposing abandoned and blighted historic properties.

Craig Perciavalle, Austal USA president, opened up his discussion by telling those in attendance about returning from a recent conference in San Diego discussing new military initiatives by the current administration wanting to upgrade the existing naval force to 355 ships — above and beyond the 276 currently in place.

Perciavalle was proud to talk about the six LCS and eight EPS ships in the U.S. fleet serving the domestic interests worldwide, assisting the American military. He also mentioned Austal USA’s workforce growth, currently employing 4,600 with an average salary of $63,000 a year. Significant when considering the nation’s 5th largest shipyard employed 800 when first opening in Mobile in 2009.

Perciavalle stated that workforce development was vitally important locally and applauded AIDT’s efforts (among others) to keep up with ongoing human capital shipyard demands. He also announced at event that the new LCS 26, the U.S.S. Mobile, will be introduced in a media event next week and probably ready for launch in 2019.