If you want to give out holiday cards that give in various ways at once, the Regional School for the Deaf and Blind (3980 Burma Road) has an answer. Cards created by their students under the direction of educators Amy Hess and Nancy Raia help fund the school’s art programming.

A pack of five cards is $5. They are available at the school or at Eastern Shore Art Center (401 Oak St., Fairhope).

The Mobile Arts Council released the nominees list for the 2018 Arty Awards. For over a dozen years, the awards have honored those whose cultural contributions raise the standard of living in the Mobile Bay area.

Art Soldier:

Jason McKenzie, Joe Jefferson Playhouse

Donna and Joe Camp

Kalenski Adams, Alabama Hip Hop Week, 93 BLX

Arts Educator:

Chris Paragone, Sunnyside Theater and Azalea City Center for the Arts

Lydia Host, Bishop State Community College

Stephen French, Davidson High School

Business:

Callaghan’s, John Thompson

The Steeple, Jenna Inge

Kazoola, Marc Jackson

Cultural Innovation:

Backflash Antiques, Charlana Quivers

Southern Rambler and Our Southern Souls, Lynn Henderson Oldshue

The Frog Pond at Blue Moon Farm, Cathe Steele

Design:

Stephen McNair, McNair Historic Preservation

Julia Greer Fobes, Julia Greer Fobes: Fashion, Art and Flowers

Patricia Richardson, Patricia Ann’s

Literary Artist:

Chris “Champ” Napier

Emily Blejwas

Frye Gaillard

Organization:

Crescent Theater

Comedy Whatever

Alabama Contemporary Art Center

Performing Artist:

Robert Holm, University of South Alabama

Alvin King, trumpeter

Lynn Mackie, International Opera Soprano

Visual Artist:

Vincent Lawson, Vincent’s Photographs

Labarron Lewis, painter

Sean Herman, The Bell Rose Tattoo

Typically comprised of 11 categories, the recipients of the Patron and Lifetime Achievement Award were unannounced at this time.

The ceremony will be Jan. 18, 2018, 6 p.m. at The Steeple (251 St. Francis St.). Advance tickets are available for $35 until Jan. 12 and will be $45 after that date. The event includes live music, food and drink.

Sponsors include the Jake Peavy Foundation and Bienville Books. For more information on sponsorship or the event, contact Angela Montgomery at 251-432-9796 or email [email protected].