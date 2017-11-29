If you want to give out holiday cards that give in various ways at once, the Regional School for the Deaf and Blind (3980 Burma Road) has an answer. Cards created by their students under the direction of educators Amy Hess and Nancy Raia help fund the school’s art programming.
A pack of five cards is $5. They are available at the school or at Eastern Shore Art Center (401 Oak St., Fairhope).
Arty nominations announced
The Mobile Arts Council released the nominees list for the 2018 Arty Awards. For over a dozen years, the awards have honored those whose cultural contributions raise the standard of living in the Mobile Bay area.
Art Soldier:
Jason McKenzie, Joe Jefferson Playhouse
Donna and Joe Camp
Kalenski Adams, Alabama Hip Hop Week, 93 BLX
Arts Educator:
Chris Paragone, Sunnyside Theater and Azalea City Center for the Arts
Lydia Host, Bishop State Community College
Stephen French, Davidson High School
Business:
Callaghan’s, John Thompson
The Steeple, Jenna Inge
Kazoola, Marc Jackson
Cultural Innovation:
Backflash Antiques, Charlana Quivers
Southern Rambler and Our Southern Souls, Lynn Henderson Oldshue
The Frog Pond at Blue Moon Farm, Cathe Steele
Design:
Stephen McNair, McNair Historic Preservation
Julia Greer Fobes, Julia Greer Fobes: Fashion, Art and Flowers
Patricia Richardson, Patricia Ann’s
Literary Artist:
Chris “Champ” Napier
Emily Blejwas
Frye Gaillard
Organization:
Crescent Theater
Comedy Whatever
Alabama Contemporary Art Center
Performing Artist:
Robert Holm, University of South Alabama
Alvin King, trumpeter
Lynn Mackie, International Opera Soprano
Visual Artist:
Vincent Lawson, Vincent’s Photographs
Labarron Lewis, painter
Sean Herman, The Bell Rose Tattoo
Typically comprised of 11 categories, the recipients of the Patron and Lifetime Achievement Award were unannounced at this time.
The ceremony will be Jan. 18, 2018, 6 p.m. at The Steeple (251 St. Francis St.). Advance tickets are available for $35 until Jan. 12 and will be $45 after that date. The event includes live music, food and drink.
Sponsors include the Jake Peavy Foundation and Bienville Books. For more information on sponsorship or the event, contact Angela Montgomery at 251-432-9796 or email [email protected].