Dear Kevin,

As a mother of a 7-year-old who finally found a love for ballet after her involvement in “The Nutcracker” this year, I am so thankful to you for reporting on what is taking place at Mobile Ballet. I have high hopes that we will be able to return to the once-respected ballet studio after those named in the lawsuit realize there is more at stake in this matter than their ego.

My heart breaks for Winthrop Corey and the young ladies that are the best role models a mother could ask for for her daughter. My heart breaks for the families torn between staying for the sake of their children’s enjoyment or taking a stand for what they know is in the long-term best interest of their children and community.

My broken heart; however, has recently been filled with pride toward the initial whistleblowers who have put it all on the line with nothing to gain, other than knowing they at least tried to save a sinking ship. May God bring peace and wisdom to all involved.

Michelle March,

Mobile