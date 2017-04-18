Graveside services are scheduled at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Alabama State Veteran’s Cemetery in Spanish Fort for Major John “Jack” Jacobson, 106, of Point Clear.

Jacobson, a World War II veteran and former chairman of the board of Idle Wild Foods, died Thursday. He had moved to Point Clear, where his daughter Barbara lives, in 1999. Still able to fit into his uniform, Jacobson became well-known in Baldwin County for his work with veterans groups and his willingness to speak to schoolchildren about his experiences in the war.

A native of Worcester, Mass., Jacobson enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1940. From 1944 to 1946 he served as quartermaster under Gen. George Patton. After the war he joined his family’s meat packing business and eventually turned Idle Wild Foods into a Fortune 500 company.

Jacobson retired to Florida in 1986 and continued to play golf until he was 101.