Celebrate Mobile’s exciting new culinary tradition, as Lagniappe presents Mobile Bay Restaurant Week. This delicious event will take place March 30-April 5 at participating restaurants throughout Mobile and Baldwin counties. Each restaurant will offer a price fixed menu in one of four categories:
• $35 per person/ $70 per couple (for finer dining restaurants)
• $12.50 per person/ $25 per couple (for casual spots)
• Special pricing (Restaurants will specify their special menu or featured item and its price.)
• The $5 burger or sandwich (for restaurants who want to showcase their famous burger or a special sandwich for the week)
Menus will be published in the centerspread of the March 30 issue of Lagniappe and on this webpage.
How does it work? It’s easy. There are no special tickets required. Just visit lagniappemobile.com to find out all of the participating restaurants or pick up the March 30 issue for the complete guide. Some restaurants may require reservations or only offer the special at lunch or dinner only, so make sure to check their individual requirements.
Mobile’s Funkiest Foodies Grand Prize Give-Away
All Mobile Bay Restaurant Week participants will have cards to give out to visiting diners. Diners who visit at least FIVE participating restaurants during this week and have their cards stamped by each one, will be entered to win one of two GRAND PRIZES: One Pair of VIP Tickets to the SouthSounds Music Festival, April 7-9 in downtown Mobile AND One Pair of GENERAL ADMISSION TICKETS to the Hangout Music Festival in Gulf Shores, May 19-21. Once you get your fifth stamp, you may place your card in the designated box at the restaurant. We will announce the winners of April 7, 2017. One pair per winner chosen at random. First person drawn will choose which pair they want. Second person will receive the passes to the other festival.
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
12.50 PER PERSON/ $25 PER COUPLE
Buck’s Diner
58 N. Section St.
Fairhope, AL 36532
Hours: Breakfast: Monday- Saturday 7 a.m. – 11 a.m. Lunch: Monday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Dinner Tuesday – Friday 5 p.m. 9 p.m. Sunday Brunch 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Cuisine: Sophisticated Southern Fare.
Web: facebook.com/pages/Bucks-Diner/121743277835940
Restaurant Week Special
Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner
Reservations: Not required
Two entrees and two non-alcoholic beverages for $25
Five Bar
609 Dauphin St.
Mobile, AL 36602
Hours: Dinner: Tuesday – Sunday, 5 p.m., Lunch: Friday and Saturday 11 a.m – 3 p.m. Sunday Jazz Brunch: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Cuisine: American
Web: five-bar.com
Restaurant Week Special
Dinner Only
Reservations: Not required
Paneed Chicken with a shallot caper cream served over mashed potatoes, with our house salad.
Island Wing Company
2617 Dauphin St.
Mobile, AL 36606
AND
3947 Hwy. 59 Suite 100
(Magnolia Plaza Shopping Center)
Gulf Shores, AL 36542
Hours: Open daily 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Cuisine: Wings, baked or grilled, American fare.
Web:www.islandwing.com/
Restaurant Week Special
Lunch and Dinner
Reservations: Only required for parties of 8 or more
Two regular menu entrees (some exclusions apply)
Old 27 Grill
19992 Hwy 181 Old County Rd. 27
Fairhope, AL 36532
Hours: Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Saturday 10:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Cuisine: Burgers and hot dogs with other local fare
Web: old27grill.com
Restaurant Week Special
Lunch and Dinner
Reservations: Not required
Any two of our burgers with fresh chips, along with two soft beverages for $25 before tax and gratuity.
River Shack Restaurant and Oyster Bar
6120 Marina Drive S.
Mobile, AL 36605
Hours: Monday – Sunday 11 a.m – 9 p.m.
Cuisine: Seafood, burgers, po boys, chicken
Web: facebook.com/The-River-Shack-Restaurant-and-Oyster-Bar
Restaurant Week Special
Lunch and Dinner
Reservations: Not required
Any entrée, with drink included
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
$35 PER PERSON/$70 PER COUPLE
Kitchen on George
351A George St.
Mobile, AL 36604
Hours: Monday –Thursday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Sunday 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Cuisine: One of Mobile’s most beloved restaurants. Executive Chef Bryan Cates’ commitment to using fresh, seasonal, locally sourced and regional ingredients result in menus that delight foodies from around the globe. Located in the charming neighborhood of the Oakleigh Garden Historic District, Kitchen on George is the proud winner of more than 10 Nappie Awards.
Web: kitchenongeorge.com
Restaurant Week Special
Dinner Only (Monday- Saturday)
Reservations: Preferred
First Course: Oyster Lettuce Wrap – Cornmeal crust, Napa Slaw, Basil Aioli
Second Course: Chicken Pasta Joyce Farms Chicken, Conecuh Sausage, Tomatoes, Basil, Pecorino Cheese, Cajun Cream Sauce, Tonnarelli Pasta
Third Course: White Chocolate Bread Pudding, Sun Dried Cherries, Rum Butter Sauce
Launch
251 Government Street (Inside the Admiral Hotel)
Mobile, AL 36602
Hours: Open daily 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Cuisine: Upscale, urban
Web:theadmiralhotel.com/dining
Restaurant Week Special
Dinner Only
Reservations Preferred
First Course (choice of two):
Crispy Gulf crawfish tails, House-made Remoulade Crispy Gulf crawfish tails, House-made Remoulade
Seafood Gumbo, Chef’s Award Winning Gumbo
Mixed Green Salad,Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots and bell peppers topped with vinaigrette dressing
Classic Caesar Salad, Crisp romaine, house made croutons, shaved Parmesan cheese with classic Caesar dressing
Second Course (choice of one):
Steak Lafayette Grilled Flat Iron Steak Topped with Crawfish Sauce
Grilled Grouper Pontchartrain Grilled Fish Topped with our Creamy Crab Sauce
Gulf Seafood Platter Golden Fried Fish, Shrimp and Oysters
Third Course (choice of one):
Fresh New York Cheese Cake with Raspberry Sauce
Homemade Bread Pudding with Praline Sauce
Saisho
455 Dauphin St
Mobile, AL 36602
Hours: Tue-Sat 5:30 – 9:30
Cuisine: Modern American Gastropub inspired by Japan
Web: saishomobile.com
Restaurant Week Special
Dinner Only
Reservations: Not required
Seasonal 3 course prix fixe menu.
The Noble South
203 Dauphin St.
Mobile, AL 36602
Hours: Lunch: Monday-Friday 11a.m. – 2 p.m. Dinner: Monday-Saturday 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. Sunday Brunch: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Cuisine: Farm to table dining. Putting a modern twist on Southern classics.
Web:thenoblesouthrestaurant.com
Restaurant Week Special
Dinner Only
Reservations: Preferred
First Course: Deviled Eggs //roe, bacon, arugula
Second Course: Shrimp & Grits // Claude’s grits, hominy, roasted tomato broth
Third Course: Buttermilk Pie
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
SPECIAL PRICING
Ang Bahay Kubo
4513 Old Shell Road Unit D
Mobile, AL 36608
Hours: Tuesday- Thursday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Cuisine: Filipino American Cuisine. The Filipino dish is influenced by Spaniards and Americans back in the 1900 Era.
Web: angbahaykubo.com
Restaurant Week Special
Lunch and Dinner
Reservations: Not Required
$15.50 per person at lunch/ $31 per couple
$ 22.50 per person at dinner/ $45 per couple
Each couple can choose between one regular or vegetable lumpia for an appetizer. Each person picks one entrée from regular menu. Then finish meal with one of three wonderful desserts. A soft drink or tea is included for each person.
Bluegill
3775 Battleship Parkway
Spanish Fort, AL 36527
Hours: Tuesday – Sunday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Cuisine: Traditional seafood, American, Sandwiches, Flaming Oysters, Gumbo
Web:bluegillrestaurant.com
Restaurant Week Special
Lunch Only, Tuesday through Sunday
Reservations: Not required
Daily Lunch Specials. For a complete listing go online to www.bluegillrestaurant.com
Bob’s Downtown Diner
263 Saint Francis St.
Mobile, AL 36602
Hours: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. daily
Cuisine: Seriously good food, breakfast for champions starts at 7am daily. Homemade, Cooked to order, just how grandmother made it. Blue plate Lunches served Mon-Fri 11a-2p starting at $5.99. Meat, two vegetables , bread , and dessert. Plenty to choose from. Seafood , Burgers, and the best damn gumbo in Mobile! Happy Hours are all day everyday! Come eat where the locals eat in Downtown Mobile! We are on the corner of fat and happy, everything’s better with bacon and butter!! Fat Boy approved, fur-sur yo!
Web: facebook.com/corneroffatandhappy/
Restaurant Week Special
Breakfast and Lunch
Reservations: Not required
Ask your server for our delicious specials for Mobile Bay Restaurant Week
Briquettes Steakhouse
720 Schillinger Rd. S. Ste 2A
Mobile, AL 36695
AND
901 Montlimar Dr.
Mobile, AL 36609
Hours: Monday- Thursday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m./ Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m./ Sunday closed
Cuisine: Grilled steaks, chicken and seafood
Web:briquettessteakhouse.com
Restaurant Week Special
Lunch and Dinner
Reservations: Not required
Daily Specials for Mobile Bay Restaurant Week
Felix’s Fish Camp
1530 Battleship Parkway
Spanish Fort, AL 36527
Hours: Monday – Sunday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Cuisine: Seafood, steaks, pasta, salad, desserts prepared in the traditional Old Mobile way.
Web: felixsfishcamp.com
Restaurant Week Special
Lunch and Dinner
Reservations: Preferred
Spring Chef Features at Felix’s Fish Camp feature fresh, light flavors for spring with fish, oyster, salad sandwich choices available.
Heroes Sports Bar and Grille
273 Dauphin St.
Mobile, AL 36602
Hours: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m., 7 days a week
AND
36 Hillcrest Rd.
Mobile, AL 36608
Cuisine: Burgers, sandwiches, wings; Great bar food
Web: heroessportsbar.com
Restaurant Week Special
Lunch and Dinner
Reservations: Not required
Spinach and Crawfish Dip – Mobile Bay Restaurant Week Feature Price – $8.99
Spinach, crawfish, cream cheese and stuff that “ain’t none of your damn bidness!” Served with hot pita bread. Best Appetizer at the Taste of Mobile.
Mirko
Legacy Village at Spring Hill
9 Du Rhu Dr.
Mobile, AL 36608
Hours: Sunday – Thursday, 11:30am – 9:30pm & Friday – Saturday, 11:30am – 10:30pm
Cuisine: Made-from-scratch pastas & other Italian dishes.
Web:mirkopasta.com
Restaurant Week Menu
Lunch and Dinner
Reservations: Preferred
Two Pasta dishes with chicken, sausage, shrimp, 2 house wines (your choice) $40.00
NoJa
6 N. Jackson St.
Mobile, AL 36602
Hours: Tue-Sat 5:30-9:30 p.m.
Cuisine: Mediterrasian
Web: nojamobile.com
Restaurant Week Special
$55 per person/$110 per couple* (*Please note there was a misprint in the print issue of Lagniappe on the couples pricing. The pricing here is the correct amount.)
Dinner Only
Reservations Preferred
Seasonal 3 course prix fixe menu.
Panini Pete’s
42 1/2 South Section St.
Fairhope, AL 36532
AND
102 Dauphin St.
Mobile, AL 36602
Hours: BREAKFAST Monday – Friday 8 – 10:30 a.m. LUNCH Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
WEEKEND BRUNCH Saturday & Sunday 9 AM – 2:30 PM
Cuisine: Perfectly pressed sandwiches, burgers, dogs, beignets
Web: paninipetes.com
Restaurant Week Special
Breakfast and Lunch
Reservations: Not required
FREE DESSERT WITH ANY ENTREE PURCHASE
Taqueria Mexico
3337 Airport Blvd.
Mobile, AL 36608
Cuisine: Authentic Mexican cuisine
Web:facebook.com/10taqueriamexico/
Restaurant Week Special
Lunch and Dinner
Reservations: Not required
Ask server for Mobile Bay Restaurant Week Specials
The Royal Scam
72 S. Royal St.
Mobile, AL 36602
Hours: Monday = Saturday, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Cuisine: THE choice for Certified Angus Beef, seafood, sandwiches and fresh cut salads.
Web:royalscammobile.com
Restaurant Week Special
Lunch and Dinner
Reservations Preferred
Tuna Martini – Special Mobile Bay Restaurant Week Feature Price – $8
Tuna tartare in sesame soy sriracha dressing with wasabi crème fraiche. Winner Best Appetizer at Taste of Mobile.
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
$5 Burger or Sandwich
Cream and Sugar
351B George St.
Mobile, AL 36604
Hours: Tuesday- Sunday 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Cuisine: Creative Breakfast & Lunch sandwiches
Web:creamandsugarmobile.com
Restaurant Week Special
Breakfast and Lunch
Reservations: Not required
$5 Spinach & Artichoke grilled cheese
DIP Seafood/ Cravin’ Cajun
1870 Dauphin Island Pkwy
Mobile, AL 36605
Hours: Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Sunday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Cuisine: Cajun seafood
Web: dipseafoodmudbugs.com
Restaurant Week Special
Lunch and Dinner
Reservations: Not required
$5 Shrimp Po Boy
Fathoms Lounge
Riverview Plaza Hotel
64 S. Water St.
Mobile, AL 36602
Hours: Open daily 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Cuisine: Contemporary cocktail lounge with fresh, regional flare and live entertainment 7 days a week.
Web:facebook.com/FathomsLounge/
Restaurant Week Special
Dinner only
Reservations: Not required
$5 JD Burger: 8 oz Turkey Burger on Texas Toast with a Sweet Chili Glaze, Cucumber Slaw, Feta & House Cut French Fries
Meat Boss
5401 Cottage Hill Rd.
Mobile, AL 36609
Hours: Tuesday and Wednesday 11 a.m. – 2 p.m./ Thursday and Friday 6:30 a.m. – 2 p.m./ Saturday 8 a.m. – 2 p.m./ Sunday and Monday Closed
Cuisine: Smoked BBQ and Meats. Meats smoked long and slow over an all wood fire. Dine in or Carry Out.
Web: meatboss.com
Restaurant Week Special
Lunch only
Reservations: Not required
$5 BBQ Sandwich: Your choice of meat! Pulled butt, pulled beef brisket or pulled chicken topped with an Original Boss Sauce (Sweet, Sweet & Spicy, Carolina, Spicy Carolina, or White BBQ). Plus plenty of homemade sides and more additions available on our regular menu.
Roosters
211 Dauphin St.
Mobile, AL 36602
Hours: Monday – Thursday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m./ Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Cuisine: Latin American Food
Web: roostersdowntown.com
Restaurant Week Special
Lunch and Dinner
Reservations: Not required
$5 Chicken Torta: Ciabatta Bread with Black Bean Spread, Guacamole, Pica de Gallo, Queso Fresco and Roasted Chicken.
Time to Eat Cafe
7351 Theodore Dawes Rd.
Theodore, AL 36582
Hours: Monday-Saturday 7a.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
AND
13665 Wintzell Avenue
Bayou La Batre, AL 36509
Cuisine: Country/Southern Family-Style
Web: timetoeatmobile.com
Restaurant Week Special
Lunch and Dinner
Reservations: Not required
5 O’clock Burger: Seasoned and Grilled to your specifications. Includes choice of side.