Celebrate Mobile’s exciting new culinary tradition, as Lagniappe presents Mobile Bay Restaurant Week. This delicious event will take place March 30-April 5 at participating restaurants throughout Mobile and Baldwin counties. Each restaurant will offer a price fixed menu in one of four categories:

• $35 per person/ $70 per couple (for finer dining restaurants)

• $12.50 per person/ $25 per couple (for casual spots)

• Special pricing (Restaurants will specify their special menu or featured item and its price.)

• The $5 burger or sandwich (for restaurants who want to showcase their famous burger or a special sandwich for the week)

Menus will be published in the centerspread of the March 30 issue of Lagniappe and on this webpage.

How does it work? It’s easy. There are no special tickets required. Just visit lagniappemobile.com to find out all of the participating restaurants or pick up the March 30 issue for the complete guide. Some restaurants may require reservations or only offer the special at lunch or dinner only, so make sure to check their individual requirements.

Mobile’s Funkiest Foodies Grand Prize Give-Away

All Mobile Bay Restaurant Week participants will have cards to give out to visiting diners. Diners who visit at least FIVE participating restaurants during this week and have their cards stamped by each one, will be entered to win one of two GRAND PRIZES: One Pair of VIP Tickets to the SouthSounds Music Festival, April 7-9 in downtown Mobile AND One Pair of GENERAL ADMISSION TICKETS to the Hangout Music Festival in Gulf Shores, May 19-21. Once you get your fifth stamp, you may place your card in the designated box at the restaurant. We will announce the winners of April 7, 2017. One pair per winner chosen at random. First person drawn will choose which pair they want. Second person will receive the passes to the other festival.

12.50 PER PERSON/ $25 PER COUPLE

Buck’s Diner

58 N. Section St.

Fairhope, AL 36532

Hours: Breakfast: Monday- Saturday 7 a.m. – 11 a.m. Lunch: Monday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Dinner Tuesday – Friday 5 p.m. 9 p.m. Sunday Brunch 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Cuisine: Sophisticated Southern Fare.

Web: facebook.com/pages/Bucks-Diner/121743277835940

Restaurant Week Special

Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner

Reservations: Not required

Two entrees and two non-alcoholic beverages for $25

Five Bar

609 Dauphin St.

Mobile, AL 36602

Hours: Dinner: Tuesday – Sunday, 5 p.m., Lunch: Friday and Saturday 11 a.m – 3 p.m. Sunday Jazz Brunch: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Cuisine: American

Web: five-bar.com

Restaurant Week Special

Dinner Only

Reservations: Not required

Paneed Chicken with a shallot caper cream served over mashed potatoes, with our house salad.

Island Wing Company

2617 Dauphin St.

Mobile, AL 36606

AND

3947 Hwy. 59 Suite 100

(Magnolia Plaza Shopping Center)

Gulf Shores, AL 36542

Hours: Open daily 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Cuisine: Wings, baked or grilled, American fare.

Web:www.islandwing.com/

Restaurant Week Special

Lunch and Dinner

Reservations: Only required for parties of 8 or more

Two regular menu entrees (some exclusions apply)

Old 27 Grill

19992 Hwy 181 Old County Rd. 27

Fairhope, AL 36532

Hours: Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Saturday 10:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Cuisine: Burgers and hot dogs with other local fare

Web: old27grill.com

Restaurant Week Special

Lunch and Dinner

Reservations: Not required

Any two of our burgers with fresh chips, along with two soft beverages for $25 before tax and gratuity.

River Shack Restaurant and Oyster Bar

6120 Marina Drive S.

Mobile, AL 36605

Hours: Monday – Sunday 11 a.m – 9 p.m.

Cuisine: Seafood, burgers, po boys, chicken

Web: facebook.com/The-River-Shack-Restaurant-and-Oyster-Bar

Restaurant Week Special

Lunch and Dinner

Reservations: Not required

Any entrée, with drink included

$35 PER PERSON/$70 PER COUPLE

Kitchen on George

351A George St.

Mobile, AL 36604

Hours: Monday –Thursday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Sunday 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Cuisine: One of Mobile’s most beloved restaurants. Executive Chef Bryan Cates’ commitment to using fresh, seasonal, locally sourced and regional ingredients result in menus that delight foodies from around the globe. Located in the charming neighborhood of the Oakleigh Garden Historic District, Kitchen on George is the proud winner of more than 10 Nappie Awards.

Web: kitchenongeorge.com

Restaurant Week Special

Dinner Only (Monday- Saturday)

Reservations: Preferred

First Course: Oyster Lettuce Wrap – Cornmeal crust, Napa Slaw, Basil Aioli

Second Course: Chicken Pasta Joyce Farms Chicken, Conecuh Sausage, Tomatoes, Basil, Pecorino Cheese, Cajun Cream Sauce, Tonnarelli Pasta

Third Course: White Chocolate Bread Pudding, Sun Dried Cherries, Rum Butter Sauce

Launch

251 Government Street (Inside the Admiral Hotel)

Mobile, AL 36602

Hours: Open daily 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Cuisine: Upscale, urban

Web:theadmiralhotel.com/dining

Restaurant Week Special

Dinner Only

Reservations Preferred

First Course (choice of two):

Crispy Gulf crawfish tails, House-made Remoulade Crispy Gulf crawfish tails, House-made Remoulade

Seafood Gumbo, Chef’s Award Winning Gumbo

Mixed Green Salad,Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots and bell peppers topped with vinaigrette dressing

Classic Caesar Salad, Crisp romaine, house made croutons, shaved Parmesan cheese with classic Caesar dressing

Second Course (choice of one):

Steak Lafayette Grilled Flat Iron Steak Topped with Crawfish Sauce

Grilled Grouper Pontchartrain Grilled Fish Topped with our Creamy Crab Sauce

Gulf Seafood Platter Golden Fried Fish, Shrimp and Oysters

Third Course (choice of one):

Fresh New York Cheese Cake with Raspberry Sauce

Homemade Bread Pudding with Praline Sauce

Saisho

455 Dauphin St

Mobile, AL 36602

Hours: Tue-Sat 5:30 – 9:30

Cuisine: Modern American Gastropub inspired by Japan

Web: saishomobile.com

Restaurant Week Special

Dinner Only

Reservations: Not required

Seasonal 3 course prix fixe menu.

The Noble South

203 Dauphin St.

Mobile, AL 36602

Hours: Lunch: Monday-Friday 11a.m. – 2 p.m. Dinner: Monday-Saturday 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. Sunday Brunch: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Cuisine: Farm to table dining. Putting a modern twist on Southern classics.

Web:thenoblesouthrestaurant.com

Restaurant Week Special

Dinner Only

Reservations: Preferred

First Course: Deviled Eggs //roe, bacon, arugula

Second Course: Shrimp & Grits // Claude’s grits, hominy, roasted tomato broth

Third Course: Buttermilk Pie

SPECIAL PRICING

Ang Bahay Kubo

4513 Old Shell Road Unit D

Mobile, AL 36608

Hours: Tuesday- Thursday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Cuisine: Filipino American Cuisine. The Filipino dish is influenced by Spaniards and Americans back in the 1900 Era.

Web: angbahaykubo.com

Restaurant Week Special

Lunch and Dinner

Reservations: Not Required

$15.50 per person at lunch/ $31 per couple

$ 22.50 per person at dinner/ $45 per couple

Each couple can choose between one regular or vegetable lumpia for an appetizer. Each person picks one entrée from regular menu. Then finish meal with one of three wonderful desserts. A soft drink or tea is included for each person.

Bluegill

3775 Battleship Parkway

Spanish Fort, AL 36527

Hours: Tuesday – Sunday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Cuisine: Traditional seafood, American, Sandwiches, Flaming Oysters, Gumbo

Web:bluegillrestaurant.com

Restaurant Week Special

Lunch Only, Tuesday through Sunday

Reservations: Not required

Daily Lunch Specials. For a complete listing go online to www.bluegillrestaurant.com

Bob’s Downtown Diner

263 Saint Francis St.

Mobile, AL 36602

Hours: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. daily

Cuisine: Seriously good food, breakfast for champions starts at 7am daily. Homemade, Cooked to order, just how grandmother made it. Blue plate Lunches served Mon-Fri 11a-2p starting at $5.99. Meat, two vegetables , bread , and dessert. Plenty to choose from. Seafood , Burgers, and the best damn gumbo in Mobile! Happy Hours are all day everyday! Come eat where the locals eat in Downtown Mobile! We are on the corner of fat and happy, everything’s better with bacon and butter!! Fat Boy approved, fur-sur yo!

Web: facebook.com/corneroffatandhappy/

Restaurant Week Special

Breakfast and Lunch

Reservations: Not required

Ask your server for our delicious specials for Mobile Bay Restaurant Week

Briquettes Steakhouse

720 Schillinger Rd. S. Ste 2A

Mobile, AL 36695

AND

901 Montlimar Dr.

Mobile, AL 36609

Hours: Monday- Thursday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m./ Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m./ Sunday closed

Cuisine: Grilled steaks, chicken and seafood

Web:briquettessteakhouse.com

Restaurant Week Special

Lunch and Dinner

Reservations: Not required

Daily Specials for Mobile Bay Restaurant Week

Felix’s Fish Camp

1530 Battleship Parkway

Spanish Fort, AL 36527

Hours: Monday – Sunday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Cuisine: Seafood, steaks, pasta, salad, desserts prepared in the traditional Old Mobile way.

Web: felixsfishcamp.com

Restaurant Week Special

Lunch and Dinner

Reservations: Preferred

Spring Chef Features at Felix’s Fish Camp feature fresh, light flavors for spring with fish, oyster, salad sandwich choices available.

Heroes Sports Bar and Grille

273 Dauphin St.

Mobile, AL 36602

Hours: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m., 7 days a week

AND

36 Hillcrest Rd.

Mobile, AL 36608

Cuisine: Burgers, sandwiches, wings; Great bar food

Web: heroessportsbar.com

Restaurant Week Special

Lunch and Dinner

Reservations: Not required

Spinach and Crawfish Dip – Mobile Bay Restaurant Week Feature Price – $8.99

Spinach, crawfish, cream cheese and stuff that “ain’t none of your damn bidness!” Served with hot pita bread. Best Appetizer at the Taste of Mobile.

Mirko

Legacy Village at Spring Hill

9 Du Rhu Dr.

Mobile, AL 36608

Hours: Sunday – Thursday, 11:30am – 9:30pm & Friday – Saturday, 11:30am – 10:30pm

Cuisine: Made-from-scratch pastas & other Italian dishes.

Web:mirkopasta.com

Restaurant Week Menu

Lunch and Dinner

Reservations: Preferred

Two Pasta dishes with chicken, sausage, shrimp, 2 house wines (your choice) $40.00

NoJa

6 N. Jackson St.

Mobile, AL 36602

Hours: Tue-Sat 5:30-9:30 p.m.

Cuisine: Mediterrasian

Web: nojamobile.com

Restaurant Week Special

$55 per person/$110 per couple* (*Please note there was a misprint in the print issue of Lagniappe on the couples pricing. The pricing here is the correct amount.)

Dinner Only

Reservations Preferred

Seasonal 3 course prix fixe menu.

Panini Pete’s

42 1/2 South Section St.

Fairhope, AL 36532

AND

102 Dauphin St.

Mobile, AL 36602

Hours: BREAKFAST Monday – Friday 8 – 10:30 a.m. LUNCH Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

WEEKEND BRUNCH Saturday & Sunday 9 AM – 2:30 PM

Cuisine: Perfectly pressed sandwiches, burgers, dogs, beignets

Web: paninipetes.com

Restaurant Week Special

Breakfast and Lunch

Reservations: Not required

FREE DESSERT WITH ANY ENTREE PURCHASE

Taqueria Mexico

3337 Airport Blvd.

Mobile, AL 36608

Cuisine: Authentic Mexican cuisine

Web:facebook.com/10taqueriamexico/

Restaurant Week Special

Lunch and Dinner

Reservations: Not required

Ask server for Mobile Bay Restaurant Week Specials

The Royal Scam

72 S. Royal St.

Mobile, AL 36602

Hours: Monday = Saturday, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Cuisine: THE choice for Certified Angus Beef, seafood, sandwiches and fresh cut salads.

Web:royalscammobile.com

Restaurant Week Special

Lunch and Dinner

Reservations Preferred

Tuna Martini – Special Mobile Bay Restaurant Week Feature Price – $8

Tuna tartare in sesame soy sriracha dressing with wasabi crème fraiche. Winner Best Appetizer at Taste of Mobile.

$5 Burger or Sandwich

Cream and Sugar

351B George St.

Mobile, AL 36604

Hours: Tuesday- Sunday 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Cuisine: Creative Breakfast & Lunch sandwiches

Web:creamandsugarmobile.com

Restaurant Week Special

Breakfast and Lunch

Reservations: Not required

$5 Spinach & Artichoke grilled cheese

DIP Seafood/ Cravin’ Cajun

1870 Dauphin Island Pkwy

Mobile, AL 36605

Hours: Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Sunday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Cuisine: Cajun seafood

Web: dipseafoodmudbugs.com

Restaurant Week Special

Lunch and Dinner

Reservations: Not required

$5 Shrimp Po Boy

Fathoms Lounge

Riverview Plaza Hotel

64 S. Water St.

Mobile, AL 36602

Hours: Open daily 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Cuisine: Contemporary cocktail lounge with fresh, regional flare and live entertainment 7 days a week.

Web:facebook.com/FathomsLounge/

Restaurant Week Special

Dinner only

Reservations: Not required

$5 JD Burger: 8 oz Turkey Burger on Texas Toast with a Sweet Chili Glaze, Cucumber Slaw, Feta & House Cut French Fries

Meat Boss

5401 Cottage Hill Rd.

Mobile, AL 36609

Hours: Tuesday and Wednesday 11 a.m. – 2 p.m./ Thursday and Friday 6:30 a.m. – 2 p.m./ Saturday 8 a.m. – 2 p.m./ Sunday and Monday Closed

Cuisine: Smoked BBQ and Meats. Meats smoked long and slow over an all wood fire. Dine in or Carry Out.

Web: meatboss.com

Restaurant Week Special

Lunch only

Reservations: Not required

$5 BBQ Sandwich: Your choice of meat! Pulled butt, pulled beef brisket or pulled chicken topped with an Original Boss Sauce (Sweet, Sweet & Spicy, Carolina, Spicy Carolina, or White BBQ). Plus plenty of homemade sides and more additions available on our regular menu.

Roosters

211 Dauphin St.

Mobile, AL 36602

Hours: Monday – Thursday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m./ Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Cuisine: Latin American Food

Web: roostersdowntown.com

Restaurant Week Special

Lunch and Dinner

Reservations: Not required

$5 Chicken Torta: Ciabatta Bread with Black Bean Spread, Guacamole, Pica de Gallo, Queso Fresco and Roasted Chicken.

Time to Eat Cafe

7351 Theodore Dawes Rd.

Theodore, AL 36582

Hours: Monday-Saturday 7a.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

AND

13665 Wintzell Avenue

Bayou La Batre, AL 36509

Cuisine: Country/Southern Family-Style

Web: timetoeatmobile.com

Restaurant Week Special

Lunch and Dinner

Reservations: Not required

5 O’clock Burger: Seasoned and Grilled to your specifications. Includes choice of side.