Councilman C.J. Small and Mayor Sandy Stimpson reopened the athletic fields at Maitre Park following a series of major projects totaling over $500,000. The projects centered on a massive upgrade to the field lighting and major renovations to the athletic fields.

“An investment in our parks is an investment in our community. This is why I am so committed to making sure the Parks in District 3 are the best they can be,” Councilman C.J. Small said. “This new field will be a place where thousands of children will play, learn discipline, sportsmanship and other important lessons for many years to come.”

The newly designed and built field is dual purpose for both football and soccer and lighting was installed across the facility providing light to both the baseball and soccer/football fields.