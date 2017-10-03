A Baldwin County man has been arrested and charged with making terroristic threats after writing “who wants to come slaughter all of Bay Minette like Vegas…” on social media in the wake of a mass shooting that left 58 people dead and more than 500 injured on Monday.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 23-year-old Joel Logan Gilliam Oct. 3, after receiving numerous complaints that a man had made threats of violence against the citizens of Bay Minette on Facebook.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation assisted with the investigation of those threats, which Public Information Officer Maj. Anthony Lowery said were made just a few hours after the events unfolded in Nevada.

After identifying the threatening content with assistance from the Alabama Fusion Center, BCSO deputies signed a warrant for a single count of making a terroristic threat, a Class C Felony.

At this point it’s unclear if other posts Gilliam made about the Las Vegas shooting contributed to that charge including ones that read “I think they should make a call of duty vegas version” and “for all those [Expletive] who are 6 feet under in vegas Lucifer blessed me with eternal life for that shit.”

Though Gilliam appears to have deleted those posts, screenshots posted by other users indicate he has recently made other comments of a similar nature including one saying “can’t wait for north korea to nuke all you [expletive] in bay minette” and “Hail saten north korea is god.”

After his posts began making the rounds on social media, Gilliam later apologized in subsequent posts, writing: “I’m sorry for the things i said it was just a joke i didnt mean to offend anyone my heart does go out to those who where killed and injured!” However, that does not appear to have deterred a law enforcement investigation that was already underway.

According to Lowery, officers made contact with Gilliam and took him into custody without incident near a residence at 300 West Railroad Street in Bay Minette. A search of that residence did not yield any firearms and none have been recovered during the course of the investigation, according to Lowery.

During an interview with law enforcement, Gilliam confessed to making those statements on his public Facebook account — telling deputies “he was bored and wanted to see how people would react” to them. Lowery added that he showed no remorse in the interview and repeatedly stated the posts were “intended to be a joke.”

As of 1 p.m., Oct. 3, Gilliam was still being held in the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Corrections Center in Bay Minette without bond pending a judicial hearing on the charges he faces.