Mobile Area Water & Sewer System (MAWSS) plans to start construction in a few weeks on a Severe Weather Attenuation Basin (SWAB) at the Halls Mill Lift Station near Riviere Du Chien Road that will help alleviate sanitary sewer overflows during heavy rain events. The $7.9 million construction project was awarded to J&P Construction of Tuscaloosa at Monday’s meeting of the MAWSS Board. The project was designed by CH2M.

MAWSS experiences periodic sewer overflows during heavy rain events when storm water infiltrates the sanitary sewer lines, causing them to surcharge. The SWAB will store the elevated rain diluted flows until the rainfall subsides and the captured flow can be returned to the sewer system for conveyance to the treatment plant. The basin will consist of four storage cells or ponds having a total capacity of 20 million gallons. Typically, one cell would be utilized at a time. The other three would fill only as needed. The SWAB also provides the capability to divert flows from the lift station if needed for maintenance of the station or its force main. Odor control systems are included in the design of the facility.

MAWSS expects construction of the SWAB to take about 10 months. More information about the SWAB can be found under “What’s New at MAWSS” at www.mawss.com.