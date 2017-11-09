The City of Mobile will once again host the annual Lighting of the Tree celebration in Bienville Square on Friday, Nov. 17 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Join Mayor Sandy Stimpson, Santa Claus, iHeartRadio’s Mixon the Reindeer and more as Mobile kicks off the holiday season.

“Come celebrate the season!” Stimpson said. “Our annual tree lighting ceremony will kick off our holiday events complete with live music, outdoor movies, elves and more. This is an important time to come together, and I encourage all of our citizens to take part in the merriment.”

Along with local artisans and specialty vendors, there will be entertainment by the Mobile Ballet, Dunbar Magnet School Dancers and Show Choir, and others. For the young and the young at heart, there will be snow, a model train exhibition, story time with the Mobile Library, face painting, balloon clowns, Uncle Joe’s Rolling Zoo and GulfQuest.

The Salvation Army Canteen will be on-site with free coffee and hot chocolate. Watch Stimpson with Majors Thomas and Jennifer Richmond make the city’s first Red Kettle donation drop of 2017 for the Salvation Army of Coastal Alabama.

The Mayor will “throw the switch” for The Lighting of the Tree and the Ceiling of Lights on Dauphin Street promptly at 6:10 p.m. Be sure to arrive early to enjoy all of the evening’s events.