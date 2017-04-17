Local police believe they’ve made a dent in a drug trafficking operation that’s been importing large quantities of crystal methamphetamine into the Mobile area for months.

In the early hours of April 16, the Mobile County Street Enforcement Narcotics Team (MCSENT) seized more than 10 pounds of “highly pure crystal methamphetamine” that was believed to be on its way to the streets of Mobile.

The sting operation involved officers from several local law enforcement agencies.

Police have estimated the street value of the drugs seized at close to $500,000, but police were also able to identify routes, vehicles and locations that have been previously used to import drugs from Mississippi.

Two individuals from southeast Mississippi were also arrested. Adam Hanshew, 36, and 32-year- old Amanda Bagwell were each charged with trafficking methamphetamine and are currently being held at Mobile County Metro Jail without bond.