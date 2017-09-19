Public relations specialist Shellie Teague has been named Executive Director of the Mobile Arts Council, filling a position that has been vacant for the last two and a half years. The 32-year-old is the owner of Teague Branding Strategies.

“I’m honored and humbled to serve the Mobile arts community in this new role. We’ve already got a lot of great plans being developed to increase community involvement in the arts. You’ll be seeing a lot more of MAC in Mobile, I can promise you that!” Teague said in a Sept. 18 press release.

In addition to aiding MAC with the 2017 Arty Awards, Teague has also served on boards for the Junior League of Mobile, the Mobile Azalea Trail and the Young Women’s Civic Club of Mobile.

“This is a very exciting time for Mobile and the arts community. Shellie’s public relations background and past success with our organization will be a great asset to this position. I have full confidence we will see an elevated MAC presence in our community this next year,” MAC Board President Jeff Marcus said in the same release.

Previous Executive Director Bob Burnett resigned in January 2015 after more than a dozen years there. He has since relocated to Indiana, where he works with Butler University.

Longtime MAC Associate Director Charles Smoke relocated to Pensacola a few months later.

About the same time, former MAC employee Hillary Anaya served as interim director before leaving in January 2017 to work for Candlewood Suites.

Former MAC Board President Bunky Ralph also aided in that capacity until her recent withdrawal from the board and MAC matters.

Look for more on this story in the Sept. 28 issue of Lagniappe.