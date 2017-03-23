The city’s farmers’ market is making its way farther downtown.

Formerly known as Market in the Square, Market in the Park is moving from its original home in Cathedral Square to Mardi Gras Park, 101 S. Royal Street. The market will open every Saturday morning beginning April 29 through July 29, from 7:30 a.m. to noon.

“The vision for Mardi Gras Park was to create a marketplace for Downtown Mobile,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said. “Moving the farmers’ market is the next step towards creating a permanent place for citizens and visitors to buy local goods, the one feature Downtown Mobile currently doesn’t offer.”

This is an exciting move as it will provide access to more space and amenities for both vendors and shoppers. Vendors will be located along the sidewalks, as well as in the grassy areas, along with tent covered tables and chairs for folks to stay and enjoy the music, food, beverages and other entertainment.

The Spring season kicks off with live music from Bayou Rhythm, so mark those calendars and make plans to come out to shop fresh and shop local.

The afternoon Market In The Park, located in Lavretta Park on Old Shell Road will be open every Thursday between May 25 and July 27 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.