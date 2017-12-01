SUBMITTED — A grant to Mobile Medical Museum from the Alabama Humanities Foundation helped fund the Sally Green Clark Memorial Lecture Series held at the museum in conjunction with the special Josiah Clark Nott Pathological Specimens exhibit.

Three distinguished historians offered insight into the lessor known areas of the Mobile region’s medical and social history, including pathology.

The Nott exhibition features 12 eerily lifelike anatomical models on loan from the Alabama Museum of the Health Sciences at The University of Alabama at Birmingham. The wax models were created by the renowned English sculptor Joseph Towne.

They were part of an immense purchase of specimens and equipment in 1859 by Dr. Josiah Clark Nott, professor of surgery and principal founder of the Medical College of Alabama in Mobile.

At the Medical College, the models became part of the collection of the school’s new medical museum, which was “equaled by no other institution in the United States.” Josiah Clark Nott Pathological Specimens was displayed March 24-Sept. 29, 2017, in the newly named Mary Elizabeth and Charles Bernard Rodning Gallery at the Mobile Medical Museum.

Founded in 1962 and now located at the Vincent-Doan-Walsh house on Springhill Avenue, the Mobile Medical Museum’s collections include more than 5,000 medical artifacts and documents from the past 300 years. The Museum also houses the J.L. Bedsole Archives and Ben May Library, which together contain more than 50 cubic feet of letters, doctor’s registers and photographs, as well as thousands of rare books.

The grant to Mobile Medical Museum is part of the latest round of grant giving by the Alabama Humanities Foundation in major and mini-grant categories. The AHF organization, which is the independent, state partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities, awarded $129,000 in 2017 for projects, programs and activities across Alabama.

As the independent, state partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities, the AHF supports and offers programs that will enhance the minds and enrich the lives of Alabamians. Learn more at www.alabamahumanities.org.