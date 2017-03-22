Conjure a classic detective, with fedora and trench coat, and a red neon sign blinking through the slats of a worn venetian blind. Now, what music does your imagination supply? If it’s a lonely trumpet or swaggering saxophone, you’re in good company.

So, how did we come to associate crime thrillers and film noir with jazz? The story’s not simple, since those legendary Humphrey Bogart flicks didn’t feature jazz music at all. It took something other than just the hard-boiled detective to wed music with story themes to make something now as American as baseball.

The Mystic Order of the Jazz Obsessed (MOJO) will trace the marriage of these art forms on Monday, March 27, 6:30 p.m. at their monthly Jazz Jambalaya. Mobile filmmaker Gideon C. Kennedy will join Lagniappe arts editor Kevin Lee in presenting “Jazz Noir” at Gulf City Lodge (601 State St.) in downtown Mobile.

Saxophonist Rebecca Barry leads a combo of guitarist Jim Green, bassist Josh Titford and drummer Cori Walters as they recreate some of the more notable themes and soundtracks in American culture.

Entrance is $15, $12 for students and military, and $10 for MOJO members. Entrance includes a light jambalaya dinner, and a cash bar is available.

For more information, call 251-459-2298, email [email protected] or go to mojojazz.org.

Anyone’s business is everyone’s business in a small Texas town. When that someone is a family matriarch who expires while involved in some extramarital shenanigans in a seedy hotel, it just gets that much juicier.

That’s what Mobile Theatre Guild (14 N. Lafayette St.) will bring to life when they stage Del Shores’ outrageous comedy “Sordid Lives.” This show directed by Tania Radoslovich runs March 24 through April 9.

This colorful clan comes together in the wake of the wandering woman’s death. The members include one fellow who ventured to West Hollywood to find himself, another who spent 20 years under institutional care since divulging his desire to dress like Tammy Wynette and another, scarred by a traumatic pig-bloating incident.

Curtain is at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m.

Tickets cost $20 and $15 for students, military and seniors.

For more information, call 251-433-7513 or go to mobiletheatreguild.org.

In 1888, Mobile legalized prostitution in a zone on the western end of its First Ward that became known as the Tenderloin District. It lasted about 30 years.

The Historic Mobile Preservation Society presents “Negotiated Affections,” a discussion of the hundreds of women who called the Tenderloin home and became property owners and entrepreneurs through its opportunities. It takes place Thursday, March 23, 5:30 p.m. at the Cox-Deasy Cottage of the Oakleigh estate (300 Oakleigh Place).

Admission is $10, free for HMPS members.

For more information, call 251-432-1281.