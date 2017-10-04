A Mobile Police Officer captured in a viral video driving erratically before striking another motorist has tendered his resignation on Monday, according to Chief Lawrence Battiste.

Lt. Jeffrey Hilburn, a 19-year veteran of the force who had previously been recognized for “outstanding” service, served a proper two-week notice of his resignation on Oct. 2, per a department spokesperson.



The video, which racked up more than 100,000 views on Facebook on the first day it was posted, shows an MPD cruiser swerving in and out the right-hand traffic lane for nearly five minutes on what appears to an Interstate or four-lane highway.

The following day, Hillburn was placed on administrative leave.

Near the end of the video, the cruiser rear-ends another vehicle, which causes the officer to promptly pull over. Lagniappe requested a copy of any MPD report that was filed from the incident but has yet to receive a response from the department.

In a release to the media earlier this week, Battiste said, although Hilburn had resigned, the MPD would be continuing its administrative investigation into the incident.