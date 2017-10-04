A Mobile Police Officer captured in a viral video driving erratically before striking another motorist has tendered his resignation on Monday, according to Chief Lawrence Battiste.

Lt. Jeffrey Hilburn, a 19-year veteran of the force who had previously been recognized for “outstanding” service, served a proper two-week notice of his resignation on Oct. 2, per a department spokesperson.

A screenshot from a video that captured MPD officer Jeffery Hillburn driving eradically in his police curiser in late September.


The video, which racked up more than 100,000 views on Facebook on the first day it was posted, shows an MPD cruiser swerving in and out the right-hand traffic lane for nearly five minutes on what appears to an Interstate or four-lane highway.

The following day, Hillburn was placed on administrative leave.

Near the end of the video, the cruiser rear-ends another vehicle, which causes the officer to promptly pull over. Lagniappe requested a copy of any MPD report that was filed from the incident but has yet to receive a response from the department.

In a release to the media earlier this week, Battiste said, although Hilburn had resigned, the MPD would be continuing its administrative investigation into the incident.