Band: Crawfish Boil Kick-Off with Lightnin’ Malcolm

Date: Saturday, April 1, 5 p.m.

Venue: Moe’s Original BBQ, 6423 Bayfront Drive (Daphne), www.moesoriginalbbq.com

Tickets: Free

Even though this winter was warm, the Azalea City’s springtime has finally started to work its magic on the area. Spring is the perfect time of year to get outside and enjoy the pleasant weather, along with the season’s first crawfish.

Moe’s Original BBQ in Daphne is celebrating its first boil of the season with a festive event featuring Mississippi’s own Lightnin’ Malcolm, a musician who embraces the hypnotic grooves of Mississippi Hill Country blues. This talented multi-instrumentalist has spent many nights laying out his rhythmic testimony in legendary northern Mississippi juke joints such as Red’s Lounge. Along the way, he’s opened for artists ranging from Robert Plant to Jimmy Buffett.

Lightnin’ Malcolm is bringing to Daphne new tracks from his upcoming release, “Outlaw Justice,” an album combining high-end production and raw sounds with stellar results. Lightnin’ Malcolm’s modern take on this old-school genre shines with sonic perfection throughout each mesmerizing groove.