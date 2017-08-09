THUR. AUG 10
Bluegill— Al and Cathy
Callaghan’s— Bobby Butchka
Cockeyed Charlie’s— JJ
Dority’s Bar and Grill— Matt and Sherry Neese, 6p
Felix’s— Grits N Pieces
Flora Bama— Zachery Diedrich, 2p// Brittany Bell Duo, 5p/// Dueling Pianos, 5:30p//// Mark Sherrill, James Daniel, Chris Newbury, 6p//// Ben Callaher, 8p//// Andy Brasher Band, 10p//// Brian Hill Trio, 10:15p//// Oliver’s Twist, 10:30p
Hangout— Whyte Caps, 6p// Ryan Dyer, 10p
Lulu’s— Lefty Collins, 6p
Manci’s— Ross Newell
SanBar— Jim Andrews
Tacky Jacks (Orange Beach) — Damien Lamb, 6p
Veets— Phil and Foster, 8p
Wind Creek Casino— The City, 8p
FRI. AUG 11
Alchemy— Bantam Foxes w/South Carlen, 10p
All Sports Bar & Billiards— DJ Markie Mark, 10p
Beau Rivage— The Isley Brothers, 8p
Billy B’s— Pearls of Trinity, 8p
Bluegill— Matt Neese, 12p// Harrison McInnis Band, 6p
Cockeyed Charlie’s— Shifting Tracks, 10p
Dority’s Bar and Grill— Lefty Collins, 6p
Felix’s— Blind Dog Mike
Flora Bama— J. Hawkins Trio, 1p// LeaAnne Creswell Duo, 2p/// Greg Lyons, 4p//// Reed Lightfoot Band, 5p//// Jack Robertson Show, 5:30p//// Bruce Smelley Duo, 6p//// Dave McCormick, 6p//// Ben Gallaher, 8p//// Mason Henderson Duo, 9p//// Andy Brasher Band, 10p//// Alabama Lightning, 10:15p//// Mario Mena Band, 10:30p
Golden Nugget— Tanya Tucker
Hangout— Yeah Probably, 7p// DJ Delamora & Sin Fin, 11p
IP Casino— Jamey Johnson, 8p
Listening Room— The Resurrection of Abe Partridge and The Psychedelic Peacocks, 8p
Lulu’s— Albert Simpson, 6p
Manci’s— Rondale and the Kit Katz
Moe’s BBQ (Daphne) — C Dub and The Money Monies, 8p
Moe’s BBQ (Foley) — Brandon White, 6p
Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Quintin Berry, 6:30p
Moe’s BBQ (Semmes) — The Dunaway Brothers
SanBar— Platinum Premier Duo
Soul Kitchen— Fly By Radio, 10:30p
Tacky Jacks (Orange Beach) — Jason Justice, 6p
Veets— The Family Jewels, 9p
Wind Creek Casino— The City, 9p
SAT. AUG 12
Alchemy— Lustravi, Cruse the Flesh, Led by Serpents, 10p
Bluegill— Shea White, 12p// Fat Lincoln, 6p
Callaghan’s— Memphis Strange
Cockeyed Charlie’s— DJ Chill, 10p
Dority’s Bar and Grill— Johnny Barbato and the Lucky Dogs, 6p
Felix’s— Bobby and Jana
Fin’s— Rhythm Intervention, 8p
Flora Bama— Hung Jury, 12p// Mario Mena Duo, 1p/// Rollin in the Hay, 1p//// J. Hawkins Duo, 2p//// Big Muddy, 4p//// Destiny Brown, 4p//// Tim Kinsey, 5p//// Jack Robertson Show, 5:30p//// Davis Nix Duo, 6p//// Ben Gelleher, 8p//// Kevin Swanson, 9p//// Andy Brasher Band, 10p//// Brandon White Duo, 10:15p//// Foxy Iguanas, 10:30p
Garage— Sylvester Band, 9p
Hangout— Ja’Rhythm, 7p// G-Rivers, 11p
Listening Room— The Beaumont Hughes Band
Lulu’s— Albert Simpson, 6p
Moe’s BBQ (Foley) — Shelby Brown, 6p
Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Adam Holt Duo, 6:30p
Moe’s BBQ (OBA) — Fuzzy Iconic Duo
Moe’s BBQ (Semmes) — Glass Joe
River Shack— Pearl of Trinity, 8p
SanBar— Christina Christian
Tacky Jacks (Orange Beach) — Jamie Adamson, 11a// Pierce Parker, 6p
Veets— The Family Jewels, 9p
Wind Creek Casino— The City, 9p
SUN. AUG 13
Alchemy— Chief Slac, 3p
Bluegill— Shea White, 12p// Redfeild, 6p
Callaghan’s— Artisanals
Cortland’s Pizza Pub— Sergio Rangel, 1p
Dority’s Bar and Grill— Jeri Trio, 6p
Felix’s— Jimmy Lumpkin
Flora Bama— Foxy Iguanas Trio, 12p// Al and Cathy, 1p/// Songs of Rusty, 1:30p//// Alabama Lightning, 2p//// Dave Chastang, 2p//// Davis Nix, 5p//// Jezebel’s Chill’n, 5:30p//// Perdido Brothers, 6p//// Yeah, Probably, 10p//// Brian Hill Duo, 10:15p
Lulu’s— Greg Brown, 1p// Cadillac Attack, 6p
Manci’s— Eric Erdman
Saenger— North by Northwest
Tacky Jacks (Orange Beach) — Gerry Gambino, 12p// Matt Slowick, 5p
Veets— Bruce Smelley, 8p
MON. AUG 14
Dority’s Bar and Grill— Eric Erdman, 6p
Felix’s— Bobby Butchka
Flora Bama— Gove Scrivenor, 2p// Lee Yankie, 5:30p/// Cathy Pace, 6p//// Ja Rhythm, 10p//// Petty and Pace, 10:15p
Lulu’s— Brent Burns, 6p
TUE. AUG 15
Bluegill— Mobile Big Band Society
Butch Cassidy’s— David Jernigan, Dr. Tom and Karl Butts
Cockeyed Charlie’s— Jordan Bramblett
Cortland’s Pizza Pub— Matt Neese, 7:30p
Felix’s— Johnny Hayes
Flora Bama— T. Bone Montgomery, 2p// J. Hawkins Duo, 5:30p/// Perdido Brothers, 6p//// Yeah, Probably, 10p//// Alabama Lightning, 10:15p
Listening Room— Peter Case
Lulu’s— Jimmy Lumpkin, 6p
Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Quintin Berry, 6p
WED. AUG 16
Bluegill— Matt Neese
Callaghan’s— Phil and Foster
Felix’s— Jamie Adamson
Flora Bama— Neil Dover, 2p// Tony Ray Thompson, 5:30p/// Rhonda Hart and Jonathan Newtown, 6p//// Red Clay Strays, 10p//// Bruce Smelley Duo, 10:15p
Listening Room— Robert Cline Jr.
Lulu’s— Webb Dalton, 5p
Veets— Mark Willis & Friends, 8p