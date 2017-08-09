THUR. AUG 10

Bluegill— Al and Cathy

Callaghan’s— Bobby Butchka

Cockeyed Charlie’s— JJ

Dority’s Bar and Grill— Matt and Sherry Neese, 6p

Felix’s— Grits N Pieces

Flora Bama— Zachery Diedrich, 2p// Brittany Bell Duo, 5p/// Dueling Pianos, 5:30p//// Mark Sherrill, James Daniel, Chris Newbury, 6p//// Ben Callaher, 8p//// Andy Brasher Band, 10p//// Brian Hill Trio, 10:15p//// Oliver’s Twist, 10:30p

Hangout— Whyte Caps, 6p// Ryan Dyer, 10p

Lulu’s— Lefty Collins, 6p

Manci’s— Ross Newell

SanBar— Jim Andrews

Tacky Jacks (Orange Beach) — Damien Lamb, 6p

Veets— Phil and Foster, 8p

Wind Creek Casino— The City, 8p

FRI. AUG 11

Alchemy— Bantam Foxes w/South Carlen, 10p

All Sports Bar & Billiards— DJ Markie Mark, 10p

Beau Rivage— The Isley Brothers, 8p

Billy B’s— Pearls of Trinity, 8p

Bluegill— Matt Neese, 12p// Harrison McInnis Band, 6p

Cockeyed Charlie’s— Shifting Tracks, 10p

Dority’s Bar and Grill— Lefty Collins, 6p

Felix’s— Blind Dog Mike

Flora Bama— J. Hawkins Trio, 1p// LeaAnne Creswell Duo, 2p/// Greg Lyons, 4p//// Reed Lightfoot Band, 5p//// Jack Robertson Show, 5:30p//// Bruce Smelley Duo, 6p//// Dave McCormick, 6p//// Ben Gallaher, 8p//// Mason Henderson Duo, 9p//// Andy Brasher Band, 10p//// Alabama Lightning, 10:15p//// Mario Mena Band, 10:30p

Golden Nugget— Tanya Tucker

Hangout— Yeah Probably, 7p// DJ Delamora & Sin Fin, 11p

IP Casino— Jamey Johnson, 8p

Listening Room— The Resurrection of Abe Partridge and The Psychedelic Peacocks, 8p

Lulu’s— Albert Simpson, 6p

Manci’s— Rondale and the Kit Katz

Moe’s BBQ (Daphne) — C Dub and The Money Monies, 8p

Moe’s BBQ (Foley) — Brandon White, 6p

Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Quintin Berry, 6:30p

Moe’s BBQ (Semmes) — The Dunaway Brothers

SanBar— Platinum Premier Duo

Soul Kitchen— Fly By Radio, 10:30p

Tacky Jacks (Orange Beach) — Jason Justice, 6p

Veets— The Family Jewels, 9p

Wind Creek Casino— The City, 9p

SAT. AUG 12

Alchemy— Lustravi, Cruse the Flesh, Led by Serpents, 10p

Bluegill— Shea White, 12p// Fat Lincoln, 6p

Callaghan’s— Memphis Strange

Cockeyed Charlie’s— DJ Chill, 10p

Dority’s Bar and Grill— Johnny Barbato and the Lucky Dogs, 6p

Felix’s— Bobby and Jana

Fin’s— Rhythm Intervention, 8p

Flora Bama— Hung Jury, 12p// Mario Mena Duo, 1p/// Rollin in the Hay, 1p//// J. Hawkins Duo, 2p//// Big Muddy, 4p//// Destiny Brown, 4p//// Tim Kinsey, 5p//// Jack Robertson Show, 5:30p//// Davis Nix Duo, 6p//// Ben Gelleher, 8p//// Kevin Swanson, 9p//// Andy Brasher Band, 10p//// Brandon White Duo, 10:15p//// Foxy Iguanas, 10:30p

Garage— Sylvester Band, 9p

Hangout— Ja’Rhythm, 7p// G-Rivers, 11p

Listening Room— The Beaumont Hughes Band

Lulu’s— Albert Simpson, 6p

Moe’s BBQ (Foley) — Shelby Brown, 6p

Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Adam Holt Duo, 6:30p

Moe’s BBQ (OBA) — Fuzzy Iconic Duo

Moe’s BBQ (Semmes) — Glass Joe

River Shack— Pearl of Trinity, 8p

SanBar— Christina Christian

Tacky Jacks (Orange Beach) — Jamie Adamson, 11a// Pierce Parker, 6p

Veets— The Family Jewels, 9p

Wind Creek Casino— The City, 9p

SUN. AUG 13

Alchemy— Chief Slac, 3p

Bluegill— Shea White, 12p// Redfeild, 6p

Callaghan’s— Artisanals

Cortland’s Pizza Pub— Sergio Rangel, 1p

Dority’s Bar and Grill— Jeri Trio, 6p

Felix’s— Jimmy Lumpkin

Flora Bama— Foxy Iguanas Trio, 12p// Al and Cathy, 1p/// Songs of Rusty, 1:30p//// Alabama Lightning, 2p//// Dave Chastang, 2p//// Davis Nix, 5p//// Jezebel’s Chill’n, 5:30p//// Perdido Brothers, 6p//// Yeah, Probably, 10p//// Brian Hill Duo, 10:15p

Lulu’s— Greg Brown, 1p// Cadillac Attack, 6p

Manci’s— Eric Erdman

Saenger— North by Northwest

Tacky Jacks (Orange Beach) — Gerry Gambino, 12p// Matt Slowick, 5p

Veets— Bruce Smelley, 8p

MON. AUG 14

Dority’s Bar and Grill— Eric Erdman, 6p

Felix’s— Bobby Butchka

Flora Bama— Gove Scrivenor, 2p// Lee Yankie, 5:30p/// Cathy Pace, 6p//// Ja Rhythm, 10p//// Petty and Pace, 10:15p

Lulu’s— Brent Burns, 6p

TUE. AUG 15

Bluegill— Mobile Big Band Society

Butch Cassidy’s— David Jernigan, Dr. Tom and Karl Butts

Cockeyed Charlie’s— Jordan Bramblett

Cortland’s Pizza Pub— Matt Neese, 7:30p

Felix’s— Johnny Hayes

Flora Bama— T. Bone Montgomery, 2p// J. Hawkins Duo, 5:30p/// Perdido Brothers, 6p//// Yeah, Probably, 10p//// Alabama Lightning, 10:15p

Listening Room— Peter Case

Lulu’s— Jimmy Lumpkin, 6p

Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Quintin Berry, 6p

WED. AUG 16

Bluegill— Matt Neese

Callaghan’s— Phil and Foster

Felix’s— Jamie Adamson

Flora Bama— Neil Dover, 2p// Tony Ray Thompson, 5:30p/// Rhonda Hart and Jonathan Newtown, 6p//// Red Clay Strays, 10p//// Bruce Smelley Duo, 10:15p

Listening Room— Robert Cline Jr.

Lulu’s— Webb Dalton, 5p

Veets— Mark Willis & Friends, 8p