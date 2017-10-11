THUR. OCT 12

Blind Mule— Mobile Jazz Club, 8:30p

Bluegill— Quintin Berry

Blues Tavern— Johnny B Duo, 8:30p

Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— David Chastang, 6p

Callaghan’s— Devon Gilfillian

Cockeyed Charlie’s— JJ

Felix’s— Grits N Pieces

Flora Bama— Dave McCormick, 2p// Destiny Brown, 5p/// Donnie Mathis & BC Dueitt, 5p//// Dueling Pianos, 5:30p//// Mark Sherrill, Chris Newbury, James Daniel & Mel Knapp, 6p//// Yeah Probably, 10p//// Kyle Wilson Duo, 10:15p

Listening Room— Eric Erdman, Abe Partridge, Josh Ewing

Lulu’s— Lefty Collins, 5p

Manci’s— Ross Newell

McSharry’s— Jimmy Lumpkin Duo, 7:30p

SanBar— Jeff Farrow

Tacky Jacks (Orange Beach) — Jamie Adamson, 11a// Pierce Parker, 6p

Veets— Brandon and Drew from Redclay Strays, 8p

FRI. OCT 13

Alchemy— Falling for Insanity, Outlast the End, Arborist, 9p

Beau Rivage— Michael Bolton, 8p

Big Beach Brewing— The Quickening, 6:30p

Bluegill— Tim Kinsey, 12p// Blind Dog Mike, 6p

Blues Tavern— John Hall Trio, 9p

Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Boudreaux Zydeco, 6p

Callaghan’s— Birdtalker

Cockeyed Charlie’s— DJ Chill, 10p

El Camino— Robert Sully

Fairhope Brewing— Modern Eldorados

Felix’s— Grits N Pieces

Flora Bama— LeaAnne Creswell Duo, 2p// J. Hawkins Duo, 1p/// Adam Brown, 5p//// Dave Chastang, 5p//// Big Muddy, 5:30p//// Hung Jury, 6p//// Kyle Wilson, 6p//// River Dan Band, 10p//// Bruce Smelley Dup, 10:15p//// Oliver’s Twist, 10:30p

Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Me Too, 9:30p

IP Casino— Eric Burdon and the Animals, 8p

Listening Room— The Hussy Hicks, Christie Lenee and Daniel Champagne

Lulu’s— Broken Down Car, 5p

Main Street Cigar Lounge— Profits and Preachers, 8p

Manci’s— Yeah, Probably

McSharry’s— DJ Chi, 10p

The Merry Widow— Merry Market, 5p// Banditos, T. Hardy Morris and The Hallers, 9p

Moe’s BBQ (Daphne) — East LA Fadaway, 8p

Moe’s BBQ (Foley) — Adam Tyler Band, 6p

Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Rock Bottom Duo, 6:30p

Moe’s BBQ (Semmes) — The Dunaway Brothers

Old 27 Grill— Them Again, 6:30p

SanBar— Wes Loper

Soul Kitchen— Art Without Limits

Tacky Jacks (Orange Beach) — Gerry Gambino, 12p// Matt Slowick, 5p

Tamara’s Downtown— Madison Grace, 6p

Veets— The Family Jewels, 9p

Wind Creek Casino— Jamey Johnson, 9p

SAT. OCT 14

Big Beach Brewing— Denton Hatcher, 1p// Roadside Glorious, 3p// Hundred Dollar Car, 7p

Bluegill— Lee Yankie, 12p// Fat Lincoln, 6p

Blues Tavern— East La Fade Away, 9p

Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Rock Bottom, 6p

Cockeyed Charlie’s— Jordan Bramblett

Felix’s— Blind Dog Mike

Flora Bama— Kim Crson & The Real Dea;, 1p// J. Hawkins Duo, 2p/// Jezebel’s Chill’n, 5:30p//// Al and Cathy, 6p//// River Dan Band, 10p//// Smoky Otis Trio, 10:15p//// Mario Mena Band, 10:30p

Hangout— Velcro Pygmie, 10p

Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Me Too, 9:30p

Hard Rock (Live) — Keith Sweat, 8p

IP Casino— Travis Tritt, 8p

LeBouchon— Shew White Duo, 7p

Listening Room— Michael McDermott

Lulu’s— Jimmy Lumpkin, 5p

McSharry’s—DJ Carter, 10p

Saenger— Shopkins Live

Top of the Bay— Philo

Veets— Sucker Punch, 9p

Wind Creek Casino— Mickey Utley Band, 6p

SUN. OCT 15

Big Beach Brewing— Corey Rezner, 4p

Bluegill— Quintin Berry, 12p// K-Mack, 6p

Blues Tavern— John Hall Jam, 6p

Callaghan’s— Lisa Mills

Felix’s— Jimmy Lumpkin

Flora Bama— Smoky Otis Duo, 12p// Jason Justice, 1p/// Beachbillys, 2p//// Brian Hill Duo, 2p//// Kim Carson & The Real Deal, 5:30p//// Perdido Brothers, 6p//// Lucky Doggs, 10p//// JoJo Pres, 10:15p

Frog Pond— Grayson Capps, Beverly Jo Scott, On this Side of 40, 3p

Joe Cain Cafe— Lee Yankie

Lulu’s— Lefty Collins, 1p// Delta Reign Duo, 5p

Manci’s— Marlow Boys

Old 27 Grill— Barry Gibson, 11:30a

Veets— Ryan Balthrop, 8p

MON. OCT 16

Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— David Chastang, 6p

Felix’s— Matt Bush

Flora Bama— Gove Scrivenor, 2p// Cathy Pace, 6p/// Kevin Swanson, 8p//// Petty and Pace, 10:15p

Lulu’s— Brent Burns, 5p

TUE. OCT 17

Bluegill— Mobile Big Band Society

Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Matt Neese, 6p

Cockeyed Charlie’s— Jordan Bramblett

Felix’s— Lee Yankee

Flora Bama— T. Bone Montgomery, 2p// Perdido Brothers, 6p/// Destiny Brown, 8p//// Bruce Smelley, 10:15p

LeBouchon— Brenda Bledsoe, Stephen & Gram Rea Trio, 6:30p

Live Bait— Brandon Styles, 7p

Lulu’s— Light Travelers, 5p

Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Jimmy Lee Hannaford, 6p

Old 27 Grill— Elise Taylor, 6:30p

WED. OCT 18

Blind Mule— Comedy Open Mic, 8p

Bluegill— Matt Neese

Blues Tavern— Art, 8p

Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Ryan Balthrop, 6p

Callaghan’s— Phill and Foster

Felix’s— Bobby Butchka

Flora Bama— Neil Dover, 2p// Mel Knapp, 5p/// Hartbreak Hill w/Rhonda Hart, 6p//// Mario Mena, 8p//// Jay Williams Duo, 10:15p

Listening Room— The Road to Dripping Springs hosted by Abe Partridge featuring Dean Johansen Melody Guy and Nick Nace

Lulu’s— Justin Yawn, 5p

Veets— Mark Willis and Friends