THUR. OCT 12
Blind Mule— Mobile Jazz Club, 8:30p
Bluegill— Quintin Berry
Blues Tavern— Johnny B Duo, 8:30p
Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— David Chastang, 6p
Callaghan’s— Devon Gilfillian
Cockeyed Charlie’s— JJ
Felix’s— Grits N Pieces
Flora Bama— Dave McCormick, 2p// Destiny Brown, 5p/// Donnie Mathis & BC Dueitt, 5p//// Dueling Pianos, 5:30p//// Mark Sherrill, Chris Newbury, James Daniel & Mel Knapp, 6p//// Yeah Probably, 10p//// Kyle Wilson Duo, 10:15p
Listening Room— Eric Erdman, Abe Partridge, Josh Ewing
Lulu’s— Lefty Collins, 5p
Manci’s— Ross Newell
McSharry’s— Jimmy Lumpkin Duo, 7:30p
SanBar— Jeff Farrow
Tacky Jacks (Orange Beach) — Jamie Adamson, 11a// Pierce Parker, 6p
Veets— Brandon and Drew from Redclay Strays, 8p
FRI. OCT 13
Alchemy— Falling for Insanity, Outlast the End, Arborist, 9p
Beau Rivage— Michael Bolton, 8p
Big Beach Brewing— The Quickening, 6:30p
Bluegill— Tim Kinsey, 12p// Blind Dog Mike, 6p
Blues Tavern— John Hall Trio, 9p
Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Boudreaux Zydeco, 6p
Callaghan’s— Birdtalker
Cockeyed Charlie’s— DJ Chill, 10p
El Camino— Robert Sully
Fairhope Brewing— Modern Eldorados
Felix’s— Grits N Pieces
Flora Bama— LeaAnne Creswell Duo, 2p// J. Hawkins Duo, 1p/// Adam Brown, 5p//// Dave Chastang, 5p//// Big Muddy, 5:30p//// Hung Jury, 6p//// Kyle Wilson, 6p//// River Dan Band, 10p//// Bruce Smelley Dup, 10:15p//// Oliver’s Twist, 10:30p
Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Me Too, 9:30p
IP Casino— Eric Burdon and the Animals, 8p
Listening Room— The Hussy Hicks, Christie Lenee and Daniel Champagne
Lulu’s— Broken Down Car, 5p
Main Street Cigar Lounge— Profits and Preachers, 8p
Manci’s— Yeah, Probably
McSharry’s— DJ Chi, 10p
The Merry Widow— Merry Market, 5p// Banditos, T. Hardy Morris and The Hallers, 9p
Moe’s BBQ (Daphne) — East LA Fadaway, 8p
Moe’s BBQ (Foley) — Adam Tyler Band, 6p
Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Rock Bottom Duo, 6:30p
Moe’s BBQ (Semmes) — The Dunaway Brothers
Old 27 Grill— Them Again, 6:30p
SanBar— Wes Loper
Soul Kitchen— Art Without Limits
Tacky Jacks (Orange Beach) — Gerry Gambino, 12p// Matt Slowick, 5p
Tamara’s Downtown— Madison Grace, 6p
Veets— The Family Jewels, 9p
Wind Creek Casino— Jamey Johnson, 9p
SAT. OCT 14
Big Beach Brewing— Denton Hatcher, 1p// Roadside Glorious, 3p// Hundred Dollar Car, 7p
Bluegill— Lee Yankie, 12p// Fat Lincoln, 6p
Blues Tavern— East La Fade Away, 9p
Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Rock Bottom, 6p
Cockeyed Charlie’s— Jordan Bramblett
Felix’s— Blind Dog Mike
Flora Bama— Kim Crson & The Real Dea;, 1p// J. Hawkins Duo, 2p/// Jezebel’s Chill’n, 5:30p//// Al and Cathy, 6p//// River Dan Band, 10p//// Smoky Otis Trio, 10:15p//// Mario Mena Band, 10:30p
Hangout— Velcro Pygmie, 10p
Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Me Too, 9:30p
Hard Rock (Live) — Keith Sweat, 8p
IP Casino— Travis Tritt, 8p
LeBouchon— Shew White Duo, 7p
Listening Room— Michael McDermott
Lulu’s— Jimmy Lumpkin, 5p
McSharry’s—DJ Carter, 10p
Saenger— Shopkins Live
Top of the Bay— Philo
Veets— Sucker Punch, 9p
Wind Creek Casino— Mickey Utley Band, 6p
SUN. OCT 15
Big Beach Brewing— Corey Rezner, 4p
Bluegill— Quintin Berry, 12p// K-Mack, 6p
Blues Tavern— John Hall Jam, 6p
Callaghan’s— Lisa Mills
Felix’s— Jimmy Lumpkin
Flora Bama— Smoky Otis Duo, 12p// Jason Justice, 1p/// Beachbillys, 2p//// Brian Hill Duo, 2p//// Kim Carson & The Real Deal, 5:30p//// Perdido Brothers, 6p//// Lucky Doggs, 10p//// JoJo Pres, 10:15p
Frog Pond— Grayson Capps, Beverly Jo Scott, On this Side of 40, 3p
Joe Cain Cafe— Lee Yankie
Lulu’s— Lefty Collins, 1p// Delta Reign Duo, 5p
Manci’s— Marlow Boys
Old 27 Grill— Barry Gibson, 11:30a
Veets— Ryan Balthrop, 8p
MON. OCT 16
Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— David Chastang, 6p
Felix’s— Matt Bush
Flora Bama— Gove Scrivenor, 2p// Cathy Pace, 6p/// Kevin Swanson, 8p//// Petty and Pace, 10:15p
Lulu’s— Brent Burns, 5p
TUE. OCT 17
Bluegill— Mobile Big Band Society
Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Matt Neese, 6p
Cockeyed Charlie’s— Jordan Bramblett
Felix’s— Lee Yankee
Flora Bama— T. Bone Montgomery, 2p// Perdido Brothers, 6p/// Destiny Brown, 8p//// Bruce Smelley, 10:15p
LeBouchon— Brenda Bledsoe, Stephen & Gram Rea Trio, 6:30p
Live Bait— Brandon Styles, 7p
Lulu’s— Light Travelers, 5p
Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Jimmy Lee Hannaford, 6p
Old 27 Grill— Elise Taylor, 6:30p
WED. OCT 18
Blind Mule— Comedy Open Mic, 8p
Bluegill— Matt Neese
Blues Tavern— Art, 8p
Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Ryan Balthrop, 6p
Callaghan’s— Phill and Foster
Felix’s— Bobby Butchka
Flora Bama— Neil Dover, 2p// Mel Knapp, 5p/// Hartbreak Hill w/Rhonda Hart, 6p//// Mario Mena, 8p//// Jay Williams Duo, 10:15p
Listening Room— The Road to Dripping Springs hosted by Abe Partridge featuring Dean Johansen Melody Guy and Nick Nace
Lulu’s— Justin Yawn, 5p
Veets— Mark Willis and Friends