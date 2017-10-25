THUR. OCT 26
Bluegill— Cary Laine
Blues Tavern— John Hall Duo, 8:30p
Callaghan’s— Andy MacDonald and Rob Holbert
Cockeyed Charlie’s— JJ
El Camino— Rock Bottom, 6:30p
Felix’s— Lee Yankee Duo
Flora Bama—Donnie Mathis, 2p// Dueling Pianos, 5:30p/// Mark Sherrill, Chris Newbury, James Daniel, 6p//// Red Clay Strays, 10p//// JoJo Pres, 10:15p
Lulu’s— Lefty Collins, 5p
McSharry’s— Rondale and the Kit Katz, 6:30p
Moe’s BBQ (Daphne) — C Dub and the Money Monies, 8p
Old 27 Grill— Michael Tomlinson, 6:30p
Tacky Jacks (Orange Beach) — Mac Walter
Veets— Phil and Foster, 8p
FRI. OCT 27
Alchemy—Diamond Needle, Paid to Pretend, Empty Atlas, 9p
All Sports Bar & Billiards— DJ Markie Mark, 10p
Beau Rivage— Patti Labelle, 8p
Big Beach Brewing— El Dub, 6:30p
Bluegill— Lee Yankee, 12p// Matt Neese Duo
Blues Tavern— Fortunate Few, 9p
Callaghan’s— Caleb Caudle
Cockeyed Charlie’s— DJ Chill, 10p
Dority’s Bar and Grill— The Red Clay Strays, 6p
El Camino— Fat Man Squeeze
Felix’s— The Swamp Hippies
Flora Bama— J. Hawkins Duo, 1p// Sugarcane Jane, 2p/// Brandon White, 5p//// The Big Earl Show, 5:30p//// Alabama Lightning, 6p//// Brian Hill Trio, 6p//// The Magic Johnsons, 10p//// Johnny B Trio, 10:15p//// Oliver’s Twist, 10:30p
Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Perkins Road, 9:30p
Hard Rock (Live) — The Rocky Horror Picture Show, 8p
IP Casino— John Michael Montgomery, 8p
Le Bouchon— Rondale and Dorothy w/Rockin Zombies, 7p
Listening Room— Jamie Lynn Vessels
Lulu’s— Broken Down Car, 5p
Main Street Cigar Lounge— Twang Gang, 8p
McSharry’s— DJ Shadow, 10p
The Merry Widow— Samhain Gathering, Ritual with Benni, Gary Wrong Group, Cyster Sister, Soss, 9p
Moe’s BBQ (Daphne) — Infant Richard and Delta Stones, 8p
Moe’s BBQ (Foley) — Lefty Collins, 6p
Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Phil and Foster, 6:30p
Moe’s BBQ (OBA) — Nick Perioni, 6p
Moe’s BBQ (Semmes) — The Dunaway Brothers
Ox Kitchen— Gabe Willis, 5p
SanBar— Rex
Soul Kitchen— Galactic Halloween w/CBDB, 9p
Tacky Jacks (Orange Beach) — Beave and Cleave
Veets— The Family Jewels, 9p
Windmill Market— Rebecca Barry, 11:30a
SAT. OCT 28
Alchemy— Yesterday Tomorrow, 9p
Blind Mule— Hallers, Enjoy the Weather, 9p
Bluegill— Tim Kinsey, 12p// Jimmy Lumpkin Trio, 6p
Blues Tavern— Mark Welborn Band, 9p
Cockeyed Charlie’s— Jordan Bramblett
Crooked Martini— Nightmare on Cottage Hill, 9p
Felix’s— Grits N Pieces
Flora Bama— Nick and the Ovorols, 1p// Parmalee, 1p/// Lea Anne Creswell Duo, 2p//// Midland, 2p//// The Big Earl Show, 5:30p//// Jezebel’s Chill’n, 6p//// Lee Yankie and the Hellz Yeah, 10p//// Davis Nix Duo, 10:15p//// Mose Wilson and the Delta Twang, 10:15p
Hangout— Everyday People, 6p// DJ Slaughter, 10p
Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Perkins Road, 9:30p
Hard Rock (Live) — Halloween is Coming ft. Hodor
IP Casino— Brian McKnight, 8p
Listening Room— Shannon Labris
Lulu’s— Brandon Coleman & Drew Nix, 11a// The Selma Boys, 5p
McSharry’s— DJ Chi, 10p
The Merry Widow— Shitfits, Zombie Ramones, Undead Kennedys, 9p
Pirates Cove— Kelly Poole and the Swingsets, 6p
SanBar— David Jones Jazz
Tacky Jacks (Orange Beach) — Randy Boyette// Jason Justice
Top of the Bay— Hutches Bash
Veets— The Family Ghouls, 9p
Wind Creek Casino— Platinum Café, 6p
SUN. OCT 29
Beau Rivage— Jack Hanna’s into The Wild, 5p
Big Beach Brewing— The Selma Boys, 3p
Bluegill— Lee Yankee, 12p// Sugarcane Jane , 6p
Blues Tavern— John Hall Jam, 6p
Callaghan’s— The Jazz Katz
Felix’s— Matt Bush
Flora Bama— Elanie Petty, 11a// Smokey Otis Duo, 12p/// Jason Justice, 1p//// Ultraviolet, 1p//// Perdido Brothers, 6p//// Bruce Smelley, 10:15p
Frog Pond— Harrison McInnis, Will Kimbrough, Jontavious Willis, Sue Foley, Jimbo Mathus, John Milham, 3p
Joe Cain Cafe— Shannon LaBrie
Listening Room— Hill Country Hounds
Lulu’s— Three Bean Soup, 5p
McSharry’s— Trad. Irish Music, 6:30p
Old 27 Grill— Blind Dog Mike, 11:30a
Soul Kitchen— Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, 8p
Veets— Zachery Thomas, 8p
MON. OCT 30
Blind Mule— Jukebox Romantics, Satan and the Sunbeams, 9p
Felix’s— Lefty Collins
Flora Bama— Gove Scrivenor, 2p// Cathy Pace, 6p/// Zach Diedrich and Davis Nix, 8p//// Petty and Pace, 10:15p
Lulu’s— Brent Burns, 5p
TUE. OCT 31
Bluegill— Jamie Adamson
Butch Cassidy’s— Dr. Tom Thomas, David Jernigan and Carl Betts
California Dreaming— Adam Holt, 7p
Cockeyed Charlie’s— Jordan Bramblett
Felix’s— David Chastang
Flora Bama— T-Bone Montgomery, 2p// Mel Knapp, 5p/// Rick Whaley Duo, 6p//// Davis Nix Duo, 10:15p//// Red Clay Strays, 10:30p
Lulu’s— Jimmy Lumpkin, 5p
The Merry Widow— Wavves, Joyce Manor, Culture Abuse, 7p
Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Lefty Collins, 6p
Old 27 Grill— Elise Taylor, 6:30p
Veets— Scarioke, 8p
WED. NOV 1
Callaghan’s— Phill and Foster
Felix’s— Jamie Anderson
Lulu’s— Adam Holt, 5p