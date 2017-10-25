THUR. OCT 26

Bluegill— Cary Laine

Blues Tavern— John Hall Duo, 8:30p

Callaghan’s— Andy MacDonald and Rob Holbert

Cockeyed Charlie’s— JJ

El Camino— Rock Bottom, 6:30p

Felix’s— Lee Yankee Duo

Flora Bama—Donnie Mathis, 2p// Dueling Pianos, 5:30p/// Mark Sherrill, Chris Newbury, James Daniel, 6p//// Red Clay Strays, 10p//// JoJo Pres, 10:15p

Lulu’s— Lefty Collins, 5p

McSharry’s— Rondale and the Kit Katz, 6:30p

Moe’s BBQ (Daphne) — C Dub and the Money Monies, 8p

Old 27 Grill— Michael Tomlinson, 6:30p

Tacky Jacks (Orange Beach) — Mac Walter

Veets— Phil and Foster, 8p

FRI. OCT 27

Alchemy—Diamond Needle, Paid to Pretend, Empty Atlas, 9p

All Sports Bar & Billiards— DJ Markie Mark, 10p

Beau Rivage— Patti Labelle, 8p

Big Beach Brewing— El Dub, 6:30p

Bluegill— Lee Yankee, 12p// Matt Neese Duo

Blues Tavern— Fortunate Few, 9p

Callaghan’s— Caleb Caudle

Cockeyed Charlie’s— DJ Chill, 10p

Dority’s Bar and Grill— The Red Clay Strays, 6p

El Camino— Fat Man Squeeze

Felix’s— The Swamp Hippies

Flora Bama— J. Hawkins Duo, 1p// Sugarcane Jane, 2p/// Brandon White, 5p//// The Big Earl Show, 5:30p//// Alabama Lightning, 6p//// Brian Hill Trio, 6p//// The Magic Johnsons, 10p//// Johnny B Trio, 10:15p//// Oliver’s Twist, 10:30p

Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Perkins Road, 9:30p

Hard Rock (Live) — The Rocky Horror Picture Show, 8p

IP Casino— John Michael Montgomery, 8p

Le Bouchon— Rondale and Dorothy w/Rockin Zombies, 7p

Listening Room— Jamie Lynn Vessels

Lulu’s— Broken Down Car, 5p

Main Street Cigar Lounge— Twang Gang, 8p

McSharry’s— DJ Shadow, 10p

The Merry Widow— Samhain Gathering, Ritual with Benni, Gary Wrong Group, Cyster Sister, Soss, 9p

Moe’s BBQ (Daphne) — Infant Richard and Delta Stones, 8p

Moe’s BBQ (Foley) — Lefty Collins, 6p

Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Phil and Foster, 6:30p

Moe’s BBQ (OBA) — Nick Perioni, 6p

Moe’s BBQ (Semmes) — The Dunaway Brothers

Ox Kitchen— Gabe Willis, 5p

SanBar— Rex

Soul Kitchen— Galactic Halloween w/CBDB, 9p

Tacky Jacks (Orange Beach) — Beave and Cleave

Veets— The Family Jewels, 9p

Windmill Market— Rebecca Barry, 11:30a

SAT. OCT 28

Alchemy— Yesterday Tomorrow, 9p

Blind Mule— Hallers, Enjoy the Weather, 9p

Bluegill— Tim Kinsey, 12p// Jimmy Lumpkin Trio, 6p

Blues Tavern— Mark Welborn Band, 9p

Cockeyed Charlie’s— Jordan Bramblett

Crooked Martini— Nightmare on Cottage Hill, 9p

Felix’s— Grits N Pieces

Flora Bama— Nick and the Ovorols, 1p// Parmalee, 1p/// Lea Anne Creswell Duo, 2p//// Midland, 2p//// The Big Earl Show, 5:30p//// Jezebel’s Chill’n, 6p//// Lee Yankie and the Hellz Yeah, 10p//// Davis Nix Duo, 10:15p//// Mose Wilson and the Delta Twang, 10:15p

Hangout— Everyday People, 6p// DJ Slaughter, 10p

Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Perkins Road, 9:30p

Hard Rock (Live) — Halloween is Coming ft. Hodor

IP Casino— Brian McKnight, 8p

Listening Room— Shannon Labris

Lulu’s— Brandon Coleman & Drew Nix, 11a// The Selma Boys, 5p

McSharry’s— DJ Chi, 10p

The Merry Widow— Shitfits, Zombie Ramones, Undead Kennedys, 9p

Pirates Cove— Kelly Poole and the Swingsets, 6p

SanBar— David Jones Jazz

Tacky Jacks (Orange Beach) — Randy Boyette// Jason Justice

Top of the Bay— Hutches Bash

Veets— The Family Ghouls, 9p

Wind Creek Casino— Platinum Café, 6p

SUN. OCT 29

Beau Rivage— Jack Hanna’s into The Wild, 5p

Big Beach Brewing— The Selma Boys, 3p

Bluegill— Lee Yankee, 12p// Sugarcane Jane , 6p

Blues Tavern— John Hall Jam, 6p

Callaghan’s— The Jazz Katz

Felix’s— Matt Bush

Flora Bama— Elanie Petty, 11a// Smokey Otis Duo, 12p/// Jason Justice, 1p//// Ultraviolet, 1p//// Perdido Brothers, 6p//// Bruce Smelley, 10:15p

Frog Pond— Harrison McInnis, Will Kimbrough, Jontavious Willis, Sue Foley, Jimbo Mathus, John Milham, 3p

Joe Cain Cafe— Shannon LaBrie

Listening Room— Hill Country Hounds

Lulu’s— Three Bean Soup, 5p

McSharry’s— Trad. Irish Music, 6:30p

Old 27 Grill— Blind Dog Mike, 11:30a

Soul Kitchen— Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, 8p

Veets— Zachery Thomas, 8p

MON. OCT 30

Blind Mule— Jukebox Romantics, Satan and the Sunbeams, 9p

Felix’s— Lefty Collins

Flora Bama— Gove Scrivenor, 2p// Cathy Pace, 6p/// Zach Diedrich and Davis Nix, 8p//// Petty and Pace, 10:15p

Lulu’s— Brent Burns, 5p

TUE. OCT 31

Bluegill— Jamie Adamson

Butch Cassidy’s— Dr. Tom Thomas, David Jernigan and Carl Betts

California Dreaming— Adam Holt, 7p

Cockeyed Charlie’s— Jordan Bramblett

Felix’s— David Chastang

Flora Bama— T-Bone Montgomery, 2p// Mel Knapp, 5p/// Rick Whaley Duo, 6p//// Davis Nix Duo, 10:15p//// Red Clay Strays, 10:30p

Lulu’s— Jimmy Lumpkin, 5p

The Merry Widow— Wavves, Joyce Manor, Culture Abuse, 7p

Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Lefty Collins, 6p

Old 27 Grill— Elise Taylor, 6:30p

Veets— Scarioke, 8p

WED. NOV 1

Callaghan’s— Phill and Foster

Felix’s— Jamie Anderson

Lulu’s— Adam Holt, 5p