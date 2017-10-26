Former Mobile County Commissioner Stephen Nodine turned himself in on a criminal charge of harassing communications today, just one week after a woman in Escambia County filed a restraining order against him based on similar accusations.

The arrested resulted from a warrant signed by the woman last week with the Atmore Police Department, according to Nodine’s attorney Pascal Bruijn.

Atmore Police Chief Chuck Brooks previously told Northescambia.com that the victim filed charges after Nodine allegedly “sent several text messages” to her — allegations that are similar to claims she made when the restraining order against Nodine was filed.

While there aren’t many details in those document, the woman wrote that Nodine contacted her via text message on several occasions to let her know he was “in Atmore” and had even contacted several of her friends to send disparaging messages about her.

“Has been accused in the past of murdering his ex-girlfriend Angel Downs,” she wrote in those court documents. “I am fearful of what he can do.”

While Bruijn has confirmed Nodine was in a “prior romantic relationship” with the woman who made these allegations, he downplayed the need for the protective order.

Responding to the arrest, Bruijn said Nodine “turned himself in and immediately bonded out.” He also noted that harassing communications is a class C misdemeanor, which is the “lowest class of misdemeanor” in criminal court.

“Mr. Nodine has indicated to me that the romantic relationship between him and the complaining witness became tumultuous, like most dissolving relationships do, toward the end, but is now over and he has moved back to his home in Jupiter, FL,” Bruijn wrote in a statement Thursday.

Nodine will make his first court appearance Dec. 4 in Escambia County.