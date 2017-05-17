Fairhope dentist David Northcutt has announced that he will run for the state Senate seat currently occupied by Trip Pittman. Primary elections are June 5, 2018.

“There are several things that are going wrong in our state over the last several years. We have been let down by our top leaders, we have constant threats of tax increases and we are not getting the solutions we deserve,” Northcutt, a Republican, said. “I believe we need to send people to Montgomery with real life business experience and high ethical standards.”

Northcutt completed his undergraduate work at Auburn and graduated from the Alabama School of Dentistry in Birmingham in 1993. His offices regularly participate in “Dentistry from the Heart” a program that holds “free extraction days,” for those in need.

Northcutt is a past president of the Alabama Board of Dental Examiners, a state board elected by dentists. Northcutt said he was one of a group who ran on a platform of reform.

“I believe that I am the right combination of experience, skills and leadership to best represent Baldwin County,” Northcutt added. “I will be a conservative voice who will stand up for the coast and will work to change the culture in Montgomery.”

Northcutt said he isn’t 100 percent opposed to new taxes but will be vigilant in opposing tax proposals that do not have widespread support within Baldwin County.

For example, he criticized the Baldwin County Commission for the deal with a school board that eliminated a temporary penny sales tax in favor of permanent one — a decision made without a vote from the citizens.

Northcutt, 50, and his wife, Dr. Tracy Northcutt, have four children between the ages of 11 and 20. They are also members of Three Circle Baptist Church.

The only other announced candidate in the race is Baldwin County Commissioner Chris Elliott.

Pittman is retiring from office and recently announced plans to run for the United States Senate seat vacated by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.