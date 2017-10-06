Improving Environmental Impacts and Human Performance will be the theme at the Partners for Environmental Progress (PEP) seminar to be held on Thursday, October 19 at the Ft. Whiting Auditorium in Mobile, Al.

DETAILS:

October 19, 2017, 9:00am – 11:30am

Ft. Whiting Auditorium, Mobile Alabama

[PRIOR TO Industrial Reverse Trade Show]

Free to the public, but Pre-Registration is required at [email protected] or on the website.

CEU certificates of completion available on request for Engineers; CLE – Alabama (request pending)

SEMINAR AGENDA:

9:00 – 10:15 am Panel One

Applied Technology and Automation: Moving Stuff without Moving

Precision in Action

Automation is improving the environment, operational efficiency, logistics and safety at the McDuffie and Pinto Terminals.

Speaker: Brad Ojard, Sr. Vice President, Operations, Alabama State Port Authority

Partners in the Age of Automated Construction Equipment

Automation can remove human error and fatigue

Speakers: Buddy Averett, Smart Construction Manager, Tractor & Equipment Company (TEC); Mike Tew, President & CEO of SJ&L, Civil Contractors, Inc.

Asset Management Part 1: Evolving technology in the management of IIOT

The technology in the management of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT) is

changing rapidly and product development is in high gear.

Speakers: Matt Burton, Corporate Director of Automation Technology, Hargrove Engineers + Constructors; Michael A. Wilson, TES Manager, BASF Corporation

10:15 – 10:30 Break



10:30-11:45 Panel Two

Opportunities and Risks with Automated Equipment Accuracy, Environmental Impact, Worker Safety, Workforce Development

• Precision Fitting: 3D Scanning in a Plant: Automation vs Traditional methods

Through case studies, the basics of 3D scanning and evolution as well as the changes in technology, hardware vs. software, and more will be discussed. This will be a highly interactive session, so be sure to bring questions!

Speakers: Claudia Bjork, Engineer, Gulf States Engineering

Bruce Bowditch, Plant Sales Manager LEICA Geosystems HDS

Matthew Roberts, Safety Manager, Gulf States Engineering

• Asset Management Part 2: Future of IOT looks COOL

We have all heard the terms IOT and Industry 4.0, but what does that mean? This session will focus on two real world examples: the switch from traditional (or dumb) vending to “Smart” vending by implementation of IOT; and highlight a “COOL” IOT solution contributing to the reliability of the cellphone networks we have all rely on.

Speakers: Alex, Lynch, Vice President, Prism Systems

Todd Hassel, Business Development Manager, Prism Systems

• Cool Stuff with a BITE: Cyber Security, Threats and Liability – Top 10 Things to Know to Protect Your Company & Industrial Corporations

We are all concerned about how to secure, encrypt and efficiently operate our business hardware, software, data and assets without experiencing a security breach, cyber-attacks, malicious hacks, data pirates, ransomware and viruses. This session will provide you the top 10 ways to protect and prevent your company and your industrial operations; and in the event of a security breach what to make sure you have done and what you need to do.

Speakers: Chris Williams, Esq. Attorney, Cyber Security Practice Group, Hand Arendall LLC

Andy Odle, Director of IT, Wilkins Miller, LLC

Partners for Environmental Progress (PEP) is a coalition of business and education leaders who share the vision of applying science-based environmental best practices to business and community issues. For more information, visit https://pepmobile.org.