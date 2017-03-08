Wait, how has it already been more than a week since Fat Tuesday? Mardi Gras, King Cake, all of it came and went too quickly! I want Mardi Gras – whaaaaaa! Not Lent! Lent is terrible for a gossip columnist!

At least I have St. Paddy’s Day, wedding season and all the oh-so-cool spring events around town to keep me busy! Not to mention, most of y’all can’t go 40 hours without happy hour so I know you won’t last 40 days. With that being said, let’s look back at a time full of Mardi Gras cheer and beer!

Party Gras

Like you, the folks of Lagniappe breaked for Mardi Gras, so that’s why this info may seem a little late. Let’s be honest, it wasn’t until last Thursday that I started feeling any sense of normalcy.

Anywho, Infant Mystics rode on Monday night of Mardi Gras. It was a slimmer crowd than usual. I’m thinking either too much fun at Joe Cain Sunday or the threat of rain kept people at home. Those in attendance quickly realized the IMs were the ones making it rain with beads, moonpies and more!

After the parade, my spy headed over to the Civic Center for the ball, where she said the doctor was very much in! Continuing with the theme “The Doctor is In,” Ron Barrett helped the tableau come to life with a witchdoctor and his prey! My spy said his magic must have worked, because she woke up hangover free. I’m not sure if she can say it worked for everyone, though. She said she saw one guy all of a sudden puke into his hands. Gross!

Next: Fat Tuesday aka the last day to get completely hammered in the street and no one says anything to you. The Knights of Revelry rolled first that afternoon; as always, the floats were good. Their theme was the History of the Sandwich or something like that, can’t remember, but what I do remember is that the ice cream sandwich float didn’t throw ice cream sandwiches. Like, come on, that would have been borderline genius! I did hear packages of Conecuh sausage were caught this year. Very odd and very expensive.

After the Knights of Revelry came the royals. For some reason, the ladies of the court thought they would trick everyone by squatting down, then all jumping up at once and start throwing stuff. Let’s just say they really fooled me because I couldn’t see their headdresses over the sides of the floats.

Then came trouble: the Comic Cowboys. Since most of you have either seen or heard about the more controversial signs, I am going to skip mentioning those and instead tell you about the signs that were less offensive, like: “Bad news: The Mobile Zoo closes … We had a zoo?” or “GulfQuest reopens with new exhibit, ‘Shipwreck! Pirates and Treasure.” How appropriate!” Boozie must admit, she has heard the exhibit is pretty cool.

And the one that rang most true: “According to our Health Dept: Crawfish at a bar BAD, moonpie in a gutter OK.” We just want our crawfish back! But Boozie’s favorite sign had to be the one of Big Al and Aubie looking all sad, and Aubie is comforting Big Al saying “Sucks don’t it, big guy?”

And last but not least, the dancing police. Mardi Gras is hard enough on us parade goers but we sometimes forget about the men and women in blue that work long hours. One officer decided to make the most of his time on the streets and danced along with the dancers and the bands. Boozie must admit, he is pretty good and if the police thing doesn’t work out for him he could always become a choreographer! Until next year, happy Mardi Gras!

The world turns

While we were all partying at Mardi Gras the world continued turning and life went on. Like Rolling Stone magazine naming a local band, Muscadine Bloodline, as one of the “10 New Country Artists You Need to Know.” Gary Stanton and Charlie Muncaster are both from Mobile and were in town playing at Soul Kitchen not that long ago! Pretty cool if you ask me.

Also, Priest strikes again! Priest is Mobile’s best-known graffiti artist. You know him for the little boy and the rainbow on the Bluebird Hardware store. He has added some new work around town and even claimed Atchison’s billboard about making your mark — seems appropriate. Welcome back!

Well, kids, that’s all I’ve got this week. Just remember, whether rain or shine, dramatic or scandalous or just some plain ol’ police dancin’ lovin’, I will be there. Ciao!