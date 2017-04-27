This Saturday, April 29, law enforcement officers from local, state and federal agencies throughout the Gulf Coast will be participating in the National Drug Take Back Program to offer residents a safe way to discard addictive and potentially dangerous prescription drugs.

Over the past seven years, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Officer has conducted 13 drug take backs, which are regularly coordinated with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) at locations throughout Mobile County.

According to MCSO, the take-back event gives the public an opportunity to “prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.”

The most recent national “take back” event was in October 2016, and Americans turned in over 730,000 pounds of prescription drugs at almost 5,200 sites operated by the DEA and more than 4,000 state and local law enforcement partners.

Overall, in its 12 previous Take Back events, DEA and its partners have taken in over 7.1 million pounds of unwanted pills that police say would otherwise be “highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse.”

Note: DEA cannot accept liquids or needles or sharps, only pills or patches.

In a press release from MCSO, rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States were described as “alarmingly high” and said the past few years have also seen a significant rise in the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses associated with abusing the drugs.

“Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet, the release reads. “In addition, Americans are now advised that usual methods for disposing of unused medicines — flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash — both pose potential safety and health hazards.”

MCSO will have deputies at nine locations in Mobile accepting appropriate medicines from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., April 29. More information about prescription drug disposal and Saturday’s Take Back event is also available at the DEA Diversion website here.

For those who can’t participate in Saturday’s program but need a similar service in the future, MCSO operates its own prescription disposal program called “Operation Medicine Cabinet” that operates daily at all of the department’s locations and accepts drop offs 24 hours a day at the Theodore substation.

The location and addresses of drop off locations for Saturday’s event are listed below:

6396 Airport Boulevard3948 Airport Boulevard5705 Cottage Hill Rd.2550 Dauphin St.44523 Old Shell Rd.1401 Hillcrest Rd.4881 Schillinger Rd.10115 Grand Bay Wilmer Rd.

Costco:

1450 Tingle Circle