Band: The Isley Brothers

Date: Friday, Aug. 11, 8 p.m.

Venue: Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, 875 Beach Blvd. (Biloxi), www.beaurivage.com

Tickets: $39.95-$69.95, available through Ticketmaster

The Isley Brothers are bringing more than 50 years of funk, soul and rhythm and blues to the Mississippi Gulf Coast. This group’s legacy began in 1959 with the immortal party hit “Shout.” As the decades passed, The Isley Brothers successfully evolved with the times. Before the conclusion of the ‘60s, the group’s catalog boasted seven albums along with unforgettable singles such as “Work to Do” and the funk anthem “It’s Your Thing.”

With an album released each year, the ‘70s proved the band’s most prolific decade. Singles such as “Fight the Power” showcased the band’s ability to master the musical trends of the time. By the end of the ‘80s, The Isley Brothers’ studio album momentum slowed greatly. After the millennium passed, band found a new generation of fans through modern soul hits like “Busted.”

The Isley Brothers are touring in support of their latest effort, “Power of Peace,” a collaboration with Carlos Santana. Many might consider “Power of Peace” one of the group’s greatest albums — each song shines with its mix of the Isleys’ old-school funk and soul and Santana’s expert fretboard work.