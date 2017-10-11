Band: Road to Dripping Springs Songwriters Festival

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 18, 7 p.m.

Venue: The Listening Room of Mobile, 78 St. Francis St., www.thelisteningroommobile.com

Tickets: $20 artist donation at the door

A legion of songsmiths have descended upon Dripping Springs, Texas, over the past four years for the Dripping Springs Songwriters Festival. This year, local singer-songwriter Abe Partridge will be among these lyrical masters.

Partridge’s passion and talent resonates throughout his music. With a worn voice, Partridge’s concoctions of folk, country and blues are Southern-boy sermons filled with unique snapshots of an eclectic life. His unique sound attracted the folks at Skate Mountain Records, who have added him to their roster.

Partridge will be in good company. Local singer-songwriter Eric Erdman will be on hand to deliver a set full of acoustic Southern charm, and Partridge has recruited two other singer-songwriters who will be traveling to Dripping Springs: Nashville’s Melody Guy and Nick Nace. Many will remember Nace as the winner off the 2016 Gulf Coast Songwriters Shootout.