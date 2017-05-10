On Saturday, May 13, 5:30 p.m. at Mobile Convention Center, 36 accomplished young men, or “Beaux,” will be presented to society at the 37th annual Le Beautillion Militaire. Tickets may be purchased for $60 each by calling Sherry Archibald at 419-306-5306.

The Beautillion, a yearly event sponsored by the Mobile chapter of Jack and Jill of America Inc., is much like a cotillion — a debutantes’ ball — except it features young men.

“The Beaux have earned their place in the spotlight,” Cynthia Tucker of Jack and Jill of America said. “In order to be presented, they must have good grades and be in good standing in the community. They challenge conventional stereotypes that depict young black men as lawless or academically challenged.”



(Photo/Cynthia Tucker) Back row, from left: Tyrque Dowdlan, Tylan Ward, Tyler Rice, Kameron McWilliams, Tavarez Jones, Adam Thomas, Nicholas Sims, Jabori Reiss, Treylen Williams, Ryan Johnson and Zachary Petty. Middle row, from left: Zachary Portlock, Myron James, Joshua Gwinn, Mylan Stennis, Thomas Dixon, Michael McGowan, Earnest McReynolds, Jay Payne, Nicholas Henry, Tyler Richard and Joshua Peoples. Front row, from left: De’Anthony Washington, Bradley Flott, Joseph Little, Tamaurice Smith, Brandon Hinton, Fre’Nando Woods, Isaac Smith, Antonio Darrington, Braylen Cathcart.

Several Beaux, she said, are accomplished athletes who have played on outstanding football or basketball teams. Some are honor students. Many are student leaders at their respective high schools. Some have shown considerable talent in the arts. And all of them plan to pursue post-secondary degrees.

The Beaux at this year’s Beautillion are: Tyrque Dowdlan, Tylan Ward, Tyler Rice, Kameron McWilliams, Tavarez Jones, Adam Thomas, Nicholas Sims, Jabori Reiss, Treylen Williams, Ryan Johnson, Zachary Petty, Zachary Portlock, Myron James, Joshua Gwinn, Mylan Stennis, Thomas Dixon, Michael McGowan, Earnest McReynolds, Jay Payne, Nicholas Henry, Tyler Richard, Joshua Peoples, De’Anthony Washington, Bradley Flott, Joseph Little, Tamaurice Smith, Brandon Hinton, Fre’Nando Woods, Isaac Smith, Antonio Darrington and Braylen Cathcart.

The event will include dinner and entertainment by the Beaux — including a military-style drill performed with walking canes — and a skit titled “A Farewell to President Barack Obama.”

The Beautillion is the Mobile chapter’s primary fundraiser for the philanthropic arm of the national organization, Jack and Jill of America Foundation Inc. Proceeds will be donated to national and local charities addressing African-American families, education and wellness.