Editor:

As the lead volunteer in District 1 with the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, one of our main goals is to ensure cancer patients are remembered as changes are being made to the Affordable Care Act.

It is imperative that we advocate for affordable and meaningful health insurance coverage for cancer patients. In doing this we need to make certain there will never be a ban on pre-existing conditions, no arbitrary lifetime and annual caps on coverage, continued access to no- or low-cost coverage for life-saving screenings, and the guarantee that patients can’t be dropped by their current insurer.

Please voice your opinion to your lawmakers that any changes to the health care system must provide cancer patients and other Americans with access to coverage that is as good as or better than what is available now.

Joy Chastain-Dodich

American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network

ACT Team Lead District 1, Spanish Fort