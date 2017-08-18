Registration is underway for the 14th annual Alabama Coastal BirdFest, Oct. 4-7, 2017. BirdFest invites birders from across the United States, Canada, and abroad to enjoy prime bird- and wildlife-watching opportunities on the Alabama Gulf Coast during fall migration.

“The birding potential on the Alabama Gulf Coast is phenomenal and fall migration is the best time to enjoy it,” John Borom, event founder, said. “We have boat and walking trips every day to prime spots, including the Mobile-Tensaw Delta and Forever Wild Grand Bay Savanna, both of which are recognized for amazing biological diversity. Dauphin Island is considered one of the nation’s top locations for seeing migrations. More than 370 bird species have been counted at various locations along the Alabama coast.”

This year’s BirdFest also includes trips focused on seeing alligators, dolphins, wildflowers, and more. There are 36 expertly guided trips—including several new trips—two evening speaker events, workshops, and a free, family friendly Bird & Conservation Expo on the Coastal Alabama Community College campus in Fairhope on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Trip, evening event, or workshop fees range from $15 to $80. Trips and evening events require advance registration. Popular trips sell out early. Visit www.AlabamaCoastalBirdFest.com to register. Registration is open through Friday, Sept. 22.

Since 2004 Alabama Coastal BirdFest has raised more than $100,000 to help preserve and protect vital coastal wildlife habitat and raise awareness about the great biological diversity of the Alabama Gulf Coast.