SUBMITTED — The city of Fairhope has named Richard D. Johnson, PE. as the new Director of Public Works. Johnson was a graduate of Troy University, with Bachelors of Science in Mathematics/Physical Science along with a Bachelors of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of South

Alabama.

Johnson is a registered Professional Engineer and has served the last seven years as the Director of Public Works for the city of Daphne, Alabama. He has extensive experience in Municipal Public Works operations including: Engineering, Project Management, Administration, Street Maintenance, Building Maintenance, Mechanical Maintenance, Grounds, Mowing and Solid Waste Management that includes household Garbage, Trash, Recycling and C&D Landfill oversight. Prior to his service in Daphne, he served six years with the Baldwin County HighwayDepartment as Permit and Planning Engineer.

Johnson was raised in Auburn, Alabama and for the last thirteen years calls the Eastern Shore home. He is married to Louise Johnson and they have two sons: 11th Grader Russell and 8th Grader Patrick. Richard is active in his community and volunteers in many capacities. He and his family enjoy camping, frequent visits to the family’s home on Lake Martin, and Auburn Football.