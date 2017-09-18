SUBMITTED — The city of Fairhope has named Richard D. Johnson, PE. as the new Director of Public Works. Johnson was a graduate of Troy University, with Bachelors of Science in Mathematics/Physical Science along with a Bachelors of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of South
Alabama.
Johnson was raised in Auburn, Alabama and for the last thirteen years calls the Eastern Shore home. He is married to Louise Johnson and they have two sons: 11th Grader Russell and 8th Grader Patrick. Richard is active in his community and volunteers in many capacities. He and his family enjoy camping, frequent visits to the family’s home on Lake Martin, and Auburn Football.