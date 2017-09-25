SUBMITTED — Richard W. Moore was sworn in Sept. 22 by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Kristi K. Dubose as the new U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Alabama.

“I want to thank President Donald J. Trump for nominating me as U.S. Attorney and Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Sen. Richard Shelby for their support during the nomination process. I am eager to now lead an office where I served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for more than 17 years and one which I know to have a cadre of professionals who are dedicated to the highest ideals of public service. Together we will give our best efforts to fostering public trust and confidence in the rule of law as we appear in court to pursue justice and to protect the interests of the United States of America. I look forward to working closely with our colleagues in federal, state, and local law enforcement over the coming years. Also, it is a distinct honor to be able to serve as U.S. Attorney with my colleagues Jay Town and Louis Franklin who bring years of prosecutorial experience that will serve the interests of all of our citizens.”

Moore is part of the “first wave” of President Trump’s nominees for the position of U.S. Attorney to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate. The U. S. Attorney serves as the chief Federal law enforcement officer within his or her Federal judicial district. These candidates share the President’s vision for “Making America Safe Again.”

Before becoming U.S. Attorney, Moore served as the Inspector General for the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) since May 2003 when he was appointed by President George W. Bush and confirmed by the U.S. Senate. The TVA Office of Inspector General has been regularly recognized as one of the “Best Places to Work” in the federal government based upon the results of the Office of Personnel Management’s annual Viewpoint survey of federal employees. From May 2009 to March 2011, Moore was the Chairman of the Investigations Committee for the Council of Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency (CIGIE). Prior to his appointment as Inspector General, Moore served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Alabama from 1985 to 2003. During that time, Moore prosecuted criminal cases involving white collar crimes, official corruption, and general Federal crimes.

During his time at the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Moore also served as chief of the criminal division, as senior litigation counsel, and as coordinator of the Anti-Terrorism Task Force. Earlier in his career, Mr. Moore was in private practice in Mobile, Alabama, and Cleveland, Ohio. From 1997 to 1998, Moore was an Atlantic Fellow in Public Policy at Oxford University in England. Moore received his B.S., summa cum laude, from Spring Hill College in 1974, and his J.D. from the Samford University Cumberland School of Law in 1977. In 2015, Moore was named Cumberland School of Law’s Distinguished Alumnus of the Year.