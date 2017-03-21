On Monday night, within the span of 20 minutes, a pair of robberies were reported in West Mobile within a half mile of one another — each carried out by a group of armed men that have not yet been identified.

According to the Mobile Police Department, the first victim was returning from delivering a pizza near the 6700 block of Zeigler Boulevard when he was approached by “four unknown male subjects armed with handguns.” Those suspects demanded cash, and the victim complied.

Police said they were notified of the incident after receiving a call at approximately 8 p.m. Then, just 20 minutes later, two other victims reported being robbed at gunpoint in their own driveway just 0.4 miles away on Greenway Drive East.

According to the MPD report, the two victims told police they were working on a vehicle in the driveway when “three unknown subjects,” each armed with a handgun, approached them from behind, forced them to the ground and demanded their property.

After robbing the victims, the three suspects fled the area on foot, and MPD’s overnight crime reports don’t indicate any other similar occurrences reported on March 20.

While there are some similarities in the two robberies, both of which are classified in the first-degree, a public information officer with MPD said it’s “unknown at this time” if the crimes were related or if they were committed by the same group of male suspects.