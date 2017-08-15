With just over half of Alabama’s 67 counties reporting Tuesday night indicating an average voter turnout of just over 10 percent, it was evident incumbent U.S. Sen. Luther Strange was forced into a runoff with former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore.

The two Republican finalists will compete in a runoff election Sept. 26, and the winner of that contest will face Democrat Doug Jones — who won outright from a field of eight candidates — in the general election Dec. 12.

Strange, who was appointed to Jeff Sessions’ former seat in February, was backed by the Senate leadership, reportedly spent more than $2.5 million on advertising and recently gained the endorsement of President Donald Trump. But it appears Alabama voters were wary of his appointment by former Gov. Robert Bentley, and receptive to Moore’s conservative record and pledges to buck the Washington establishment.

U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, who was considered a frontrunner according to recent polls, was showing a distand third place finish. By 9 p.m., he had coceded the race, saying he would pursue reelection in his congressional district. Baldwin County’s Trip Pittman, an advocate of term limits who is voluntarily leaving the State Senate at the end of his current term, finished fourth with around 7 percent of the statewide vote.