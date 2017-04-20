Our Savior Lutheran Church, 5101 Government Blvd.(at Landsdowne Drive, between Knollwood Drive and Rangeline Road) will hold its first annual “Reformation Car; Motorcycle Show and Swap Meet on Saturday, May 6, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The show is in honor of the 500th anniversary of the Reformation. The show is a family oriented activity which includes food, soft drinks, kid’s activities, music, a bake sale, a 51/49 raffle, door prizes, and a swap meet.

Cars and motorcycles can be registered in advance by calling Ray McGowen at 251-622- 7300 or on the day of the event. The cost to register is $25 in advance or $30 the day of the show. Those registering in advance will receive a T-shirt. Registration the day of the show begins at 8 a.m. Classes include:

A – Street,

B – Rat Rods,

C – Motorcycles,

D – Imports, and

E – Trucks. V

Vendor space is also available for $50 per space. Judging will begin at 11. The Reformation, sometimes called the Protestant Reformation, started in 1517 when Dr. Martin Luther, a German monk and professor of theology, nailed 95 statements or theses to the door of All Saint’s Church, commonly referred to as the Castle Church, in Wittenberg, Germany.

This was the beginning of Luther’s attempt to reform the Roman Catholic Church. Luther believed that the Bible is the only true source of religious authority and that salvation can only come through faith in Jesus Christ. 2017 marks the 500th anniversary of the Reformation. Information on all church events can be found on the church website – www.oursavior-mobile.org, or on the church Facebook page – Our-Savior- Lutheran-Church- of-Mobile- AL.