Editor:

I wonder why there was no outrage over a massive oak tree being cut down week before last at the corner of Springhill Avenue and Mobile Street? This was one of the oldest and biggest of its kind in Mobile and it was beautiful and healthy. I passed by it every day on my route to and from work at this very busy intersection.

From what I understand, a gas station/convenience store was the reason for the historic tree being destroyed, as if another gas station/convenience store is needed on Springhill Avenue. In fact, there is one directly across from where the tree was cut down. With all the people passing by here who had to have seen this occur, why no complaints? I saw nothing in the news like when the trees were cut down near Bienville Square.

Linda Wells

Mobile