Mozart was never one to skirt the daring. So a tale of buddies coaxed into a wager they can woo each other’s fiancees certainly tickled his fancy and the result was another of his operatic masterpieces.

“Così fan tutte” (“Thus do they all”) is more than just an illustration of the tenuous human heart, but its acceptance of swapping lovers gave it a risqué and scandalous reputation in the Victorian era. It was too often “adapted” for the sensibilities of the times.

Modernity has brought it back to its Viennese form, and Mobile Opera brings it to Azalea City audiences Oct. 20 and 22 at The Temple downtown, at the corner of Claiborne and St. Francis streets. The Friday evening show is at 8 p.m., Sunday’s matinee at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $30 with special prices for students.

For more information, call 251-432-6772.

When six middle schoolers meet onstage for a spelling bee, their individual quirks add levity to typical adolescent travails. Add in some equally eccentric adults at the the helm and this teen bit with adult content spells H-I-L-A-R-I-T-Y.

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” won the Tony and Drama Desk awards for Best Book and the humor is past passive. It includes some audience participation — more than mere noises from the seats. Warning: Attendees had best bone up on their made-up words.

This show at Theatre 98 (corner of Morphy and Church in Fairhope) runs Oct. 13-29. Friday and Saturday curtain is at 8 p.m., Sunday matinee at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $20, $14 for students.

For more information, call 251-928-4366 or go to theatre98.org.

It’s less than two weeks now until Quest-Con premieres at the Arthur R. Outlaw Mobile Convention Center the weekend of Oct. 20-22. The three-day celebration is dedicated to the nerdly arts and promises to be heavy on creative pursuits such as cosplay and gaming.

It will stretch across downtown into other venues. Gulf Coast Exploreum will double as the site of a “kids con” with arts and crafts and other pursuits. Likewise, the History Museum of Mobile will feature a “Hall of Justice” with a kids’ cosplay contest, podcasting and other attractions.

The main venue across Water Street will feature an assortment of tournaments, exhibits and interactive attractions. There will also be a wealth of panels and workshops on such topics as animation, acting, costuming, dance, fabric arts, folklore and media.

There’s a universe of other activities planned that won’t fit into this space. Go to quest-con.com for much more information, including single-day tickets that start at $25.