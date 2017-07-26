Dining on the coast just got a little better. The Scarlet Pearl Casino recently announced menu changes for Scarlet’s Steaks and Seafood as well as Butler’s Bar and Lounge. The flagship restaurant of this D’Iberville casino, which features 300 hotel rooms and miniature golf as well as gaming, is boasting orange marmalade bone-in pork chops, veal Milanese and stuffed coldwater lobster. Steak features are tomahawk ribeye (my favorite), Delmonico, New York strip and a half-rack of lamb. Of course there are plenty of add-ons.

The seafood menu features cobia, snapper and redfish, all from the Gulf of Mexico, as well as Alaskan king crab legs. “I wanted to show what we have to offer down here on the Mississippi Gulf Coast,” says Scarlet’s chef Anthony Rametta. “Our guests are sure to enjoy the ‘new way to dine.’”

Scarlet’s Steak and Seafood is open 5-9 p.m. Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday and until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Reservations are recommended; call 228-275-3032.

Butler’s Bar and Lounge is also getting a menu facelift as well as new hours.

Its latest menu showcases oysters raw or Rockefeller as well as a “Chef’s Choice” flown in daily. The Butler’s Burger is a blend of veal, prime beef and pork. Tasso fried sweet chili shrimp, grilled lollipop lamb chops, seafood stuffed potato skins and prime beef sliders have my attention.

Butler’s hours are the same as Scarlet’s, but the bar now serves a full menu until 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. No need for reservations here.

These two hot spots make it worth the drive.

Tiki Week contagious

This year Haberdasher’s Tiki Week will be held Aug. 7-12. The difference is this one will include other downtown bars. The Sidecar at The Noble South, The Merry Widow and the OK Bicycle Shop will be participating in the rum slinging.

It will be a packed week, with a portion of each establishment’s profits going to McKemie Place, the only overnight shelter for single homeless women in our area. We will have more details in our upcoming issue of Lagniappe.

Gambino Brothers closes

I remember when it first opened in the same shopping center as West Mobile Music years ago, but now the Gambino Brothers restaurant on Hillcrest is reported as closed.

The Italian spot was a Monday favorite of mine for years. Maybe they can find their way closer to midtown?

Macaroni Grill follows suit

It’s a tough time for Italian restaurants. The area around Airport Boulevard and Interstate 65 is less one eatery with the closing of Romano’s Macaroni Grill. The chain restaurant favored by those who love red sauce, jugs of wine on the honor system and a wait staff that can write their names upside down has slung its last plate of lasagna.

Looks like you better find yourself an Italian woman with kids who can make you that Mama’s Trio you’ll be craving.

Recycle!