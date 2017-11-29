Mobile has been waiting for a brewery and taproom, and we finally have it. Serda Brewing opened its doors for a soft opening this past Saturday with plenty in attendance.

The new brewery and sister-business to Serda’s Coffee features a brewery taproom, a beer garden and a food truck alley.

The taproom has a private events space perfect for fantasy drafts, Christmas parties, birthdays or whatever it is you’d want to celebrate in this city that was born to do so. High speed internet and a growler station for refills — so you may take the magic home with you — only add to the charm.

The Beer Garden is an outdoor seating area shaded by large sail cloths allowing you to slurp the suds in fresh air under the oaks. Next to that is Food Truck Alley, accessible from the Beer Garden.

Capable of holding as many as three food trucks at a time, this space is here to satisfy your hunger.

Enough with the amenities, what about the beer? Hook Line and Lager is their Pilsner (thank you!).

Tidewater Vienna is a malty amber. Mobile Bay IPA is brewed with two German hop varietals and Clear Prop Porter is their flagship dark beer.

The official Grand Opening is Friday, Dec. 1. Normal hours of operation are Monday through Thursday, 4-10 p.m., Fridays from 4-11 p.m., Saturdays from noon until 11 p.m. and Sundays from noon until 10 p.m.

Visit their website www.serdabrewing.com for a list of events and more information.

Picker’s Paradise food drive benefits Prodisee Pantry

I’ve wanted to do something like this ever since I took over the duties as Cuisine Editor here at Lagniappe. In the past I have been indirectly involved with raising funds and food goods for wonderful charities such as the Salvation Army, Family Promise and Feeding the Gulf Coast. This holiday season we at Picker’s Paradise are hosting a food drive for Baldwin County’s Prodisee Pantry.

Prodisee Pantry has helped so many in need who are part of our musical family across the bay. With all the other worthy causes in our area we decided our focus would be best suited for the one that helps so close to home.

Many of you have been generous with your offerings already, but we’d like to add a little incentive for donations. Any five or more canned goods donated will get you $10 off of any restring or setup. You can’t lose.

Visit our Facebook page to learn more or drop off your donations at the shop located at 35056 U.S. Highway 59, in Stapleton. It’s a less than 20 minute drive from the tunnel.

Tis the season to party

It’s time to book events and plan soirees before everyone is slammed for Christmas. We are also compiling a list of restaurants that will be serving Christmas Eve and Christmas day for those who don’t want to do spend their family time in the kitchen. Stay tuned!

