Band: The Wild Feathers

Date: Saturday, April 8, 6 p.m.

Stage: Hargrove Stage at Cathedral Square

Nashville’s The Wild Feathers are returning to the Azalea City to perform for a throng of local fans. This band has used its alternative country rock to gather a dedicated listening audience. Both dedicated fans and newcomers to this band’s versatile sound can get a preview through their latest offering, “Live at the Ryman.”

According to bassist/vocalist Joel King, The Wild Feathers’ show at the birthplace of the Grand Ol’ Opry was on the band’s bucket list. The group decided their debut at the Ryman was worthy of an archival recording, but the cost to record and usage of the Ryman name complicated matters. A few weeks before the show, however, the band’s persistence proved successful. King says just the experience of performing on that historic stage fulfilled their expectations.

“You just try to soak it in,” King said. “I don’t even know if it was the best performance that we’ve had. We’ve seen so many shows there and have been in that building so many times. We never even opened up for anybody there. It was our time to play there and do anything we want. I was pretending that I was Hank Williams, except I wasn’t drunk. I love that kinda stuff. I’m a big history buff.”

In addition to “Live at the Ryman,” The Wild Feathers have been touring in support of their sophomore album, “Lonely Is A Lifetime.” Many may find a contrast between the band’s 2013 self-titled debut and their second effort. While their debut maintained rock ‘n’ roll overtones, The Wild Feathers’ alt. country leanings could not be denied.

One reason for this slight shift in sound could be the band’s recruitment of producer Jay Joyce, whose double-edged experience includes work with Cage the Elephant, Halestorm, Emmylou Harris and Little Big Town. King cites more environmental influences as being the reason for the band’s shift in sonic muses.

“The last one [“Lonely Is A Lifetime”] came from the road,” King said. “There’s a lot of jamming and crazy sounds and not a whole lot of country. It’s probably because we weren’t sitting around on our back porch playing it.”

SouthSounds might offer one of the few chances to catch the band before their next release is completed. As far as musical expectations, King says the band is unsure which direction this album is going. Currently, The Wild Feathers are culling through “40-something” songs to find the right combination for this upcoming release. However, he did say this album will be an overall mix of sounds that give it a “home feel.” King says it’s too early to say when fans will get to experience the new material.

“We’re just going to wait and see and try and figure out when we’re gonna track this thing,” King said. “We’ve got a few festival things, but some of us have some kids coming. We’re going to let those kids be born before we do any extended touring. We’ll probably do a few shows to stay sane.”