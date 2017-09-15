After the devastation of Hurricane Irma, one island hopes to send some love to another. Dauphin Island watering hole Dority’s Bar & Grill will be holding the Dauphin Island Love Benefit for St. John. Proceeds from this event will be donated to helping the thousands of homeless and jobless individuals that populate the storm-devastated Carribean island.

Rock-n-Roll Sushi, Moe’s BBQ, Crescent Theater, Brickyard, Bike Shop, Callaghan’s, Buck’s Pizza, Roosters, Hippie Fish and Happy Octopus will all be donating raffle items. A 50/50 drawing and silent auction will be held to generate funds.

The philanthropic crowd at this show will also be treated to the sounds of Slide Bayou, which unites the talents of local singer-songwriters Ryan Balthrop, Lee Yankie and Harrison McInnis. This culmination of local talent results in a set filled with each respective artist’s original material. With this in mind, the Love Benefit will echo with blues, soul and jam rock throughout the evening. Winter Baynes (drums) and Marc Hendrix (bass) will also be adding their artistic touch to Slide Bayou’s set.

Band: Dauphin Island Love Benefit for St. John

Date: Sun., Sept. 17 at 5 p.m.

Venue: Dority’s Bar & Grill, 1010 Bienville Blvd., 861-4853

Tickets: $10 donation at the door