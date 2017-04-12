I believe ol’ Mother Nature deserves a pat on the back or high five or something. She has been killing it with the weather here recently! I almost feel like we aren’t in Alabama, with all the cool nights and perfect days.

Before it gets too hot and starts raining every afternoon, kick back with a cold drink in one hand and Boozie’s words in the other and enjoy the finer things in life!

Sounds in the South

SouthSounds is a weekend that continues to amaze me! Every year the event grows and becomes more popular. Again this year, LoDa Artwalk was scheduled to be in conjunction with SouthSounds as well as Engaging the Next Generation. Needless to say, Friday night was hopping!

SouthSounds kicked off with Sweet Crude in Cathedral Square and the party didn’t end until Sunday night with All Them Witches at The Merry Widow. Boozie is going to have to hire more spies to keep up with everything next year! So many bands, so little time!

The bands my spies did catch, they said, did not disappoint. One spy said as always, The Underhill Family Orchestra was great! She also mentioned she was digging Joelle Grace’s attire! Not everyone can pull off high-waisted and wide-leg pants like she can.

That wasn’t the last we’d see of The Underhill Family Orchestra, Saturday they and She Returns from War did a secret pop-up show at Hayley’s! Umm, how come I am never around for this?

Hayley’s was a hot spot this past weekend even though they had few bands on their schedule. After The Wild Feathers’ great set in Cathedral Square Saturday night, they were spotted at Hayley’s and LoDa Bier Garten!

Last week’s cover star, Big Freedia, put on quite the show at The Merry Widow. Boozie hears it was crazy! I’m kicking myself for missing it. One spy said it was the best show of the year. I’m told Big Freedia’s backup dancers were some of the best. I wonder if they offer dance lessons?

I must admit, Big Freedia is a diva after my own heart. First off, she wore white on white, which is a personal fave — not to mention she wore with it with gold sneakers. She even performed Beyonce’s “Formation,” one of my favorite songs. Ugh, I’m kicking myself for missing out!

Rounding out SouthSounds, JoJo Hermann from Widespread Panic performed with his side project, JoJo’s Slim Wednesday, in Cathedral Square on Sunday, which was great. Later that evening he surprised everyone by sitting in with The Marcus King Band!

Oh, I can’t forget to mention Yeah, Probably won both the Mobile Bay and New Southern Music Showcases. The grand prize was a pretty sweet deal — time in Studio H20 with the incomparable Rick Hirsch, Callaghan’s gift card, gas gift card AND they get to play at the Hard Rock in Biloxi!

I just love how SouthSounds brings everyone, including artists, together! Let the countdown to the next music festival in Mobile begin! Looking at you, TenSixtyFive!

Twerking around town

A woman has been spotted twerking all over Mobile. She was first spotted at the corner of Airport Boulevard and Schillinger Road, twerking under a sign. Then she was spotted the next day at the intersection of Cody Road and Old Shell Road, back at it. It is said she’s twerking for Jesus and her tax return. Both are good reasons to dance.

Apparently, this lady is known as The Twerking Granny. Boozie must admit Granny’s got moves, though I am not sure if her booty is real or not. We may never know!

Congrats

Congrats are in order for radio personality Matt McCoy. Matt and his girlfriend, Stephanie, got engaged last Thursday! If you remember, Matt was voted “DJ whose voice leads you to believe you may want to see HIM naked” back in 2015 for the Nappies. You may recall when Matt accepted his Nappie, he did a little dance involving a trench coat being opened to reveal Matt in a full nude bodysuit with a leaf over one part. I’m sure Stephanie knows what she’s in for, but for all you Nappie voters, y’all missed the chance to see him “naked”!

Well, kids, that’s all I’ve got this week. Just remember, whether rain or shine, dramatic or scandalous, or just some plain ol’ SouthSounds lovin’, I will be there. Ciao!